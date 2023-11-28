techUK
|Printable version
techUK leads global coalition urging high ambition in WTO e-commerce negotiations
techUK, in collaboration with prominent international trade associations such as the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, and Global Data Alliance, has spearheaded a joint appeal to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for the sustained pursuit of ambitious goals in the Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) e-commerce negotiations.
Published yesterday, the multi-association letter underscores the critical role of achieving a robust global agreement on digital trade in fostering collective economic development, growth, prosperity, and employment. Despite expressing disappointment at the withdrawal of support from the Office of the United States Trade Representative for core digital trade principles, the coalition of associations remains steadfast in its belief that economies must persist in seeking high ambition.
The coalition particularly emphasises the need for negotiators to focus on key areas, including:
- Data flows across borders,
- A permanent moratorium on Customs Duties on Electronic Transmissions,
- Non-discrimination of digital products,
- Prohibition of disclosure or transfer of source code or algorithms, and
- Disciplining discriminatory data localization policies – in particular, the requirement to install computer-related equipment within the country as a condition for conducting business.
techUK and the wider global coalition partners remain committed to advancing a comprehensive, high-standard global baseline agreement on digital trade, recognising its pivotal role in shaping the future of international commerce. The plea for continued high ambition echoes the broader call for collaboration and shared commitment to realising the potential of a digitally interconnected global economy.
Sabina Ciofu, Associate Director for International Trade at techUK, yesterday said:
“As WTO negotiations get underway in Geneva today, it is a crucial moment for the industry to highlight again the importance of a high ambition deal on e-commerce. There is real risk in delaying or postponing the key elements of the negotiations, as fragmentation creates barriers for business operating across borders and increases the digital divide globally.
“It is Small and Medium-sized enterprises that bear the brunt of a lack of global rules for e-commerce, as they have to navigate the costs and uncertainties of a more divided world. We call on the WTO JSI negotiators to deliver a robust agreement that will spread the benefits of digital trade to all.”
You can read the full letter here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-leads-global-coalition-urging-high-ambition-in-wto-e-commerce-negotiations.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK elects new Climate Council28/11/2023 11:25:00
techUK has elected a new Climate Council and we’re delighted to have such a great calibre of individuals and organisations represented.
Cloud computing and the journey to net zero27/11/2023 11:25:00
Blog posted by: Chris Hazell, Programme Manager – Cloud, Tech and Innovation at techUK. Part of techUK's Climate Action at COP28 Campaign Week 2023.
Technology is vital in the green skills transition27/11/2023 10:20:00
Much like the energy transition, there is a vital role for technology to play in the green skills transition.
Maude Review - Governance and Accountability of the Civil Service24/11/2023 12:20:00
Publication of the Maude Review into the Governance and Accountability of the Civil Service
Improving Social Value in Technology Procurement23/11/2023 11:25:00
techUK has today launched a new report – Improving Social Value in Technology Procurement.
The Autumn Statement 2023: what does it mean for the tech sector?23/11/2023 10:20:00
In his Autumn Statement Jeremy Hunt outlined a significant package of incentives to boost business investment and grow the economy.
Beyond the AI Safety Summit – Immediate priorities for UK Government22/11/2023 16:15:00
Six projects are awarded grants from round three of the UK Government's Levelling Up Fund to support major regeneration and transport projects.
UK and South Korea launch FTA negotiations and sign a Science and Tech deal – What’s in it for tech?22/11/2023 14:15:00
The United Kingdom and South Korea bilateral relationship is poised for a significant leap forward as the two countries yersterday launched negotiations on a new trade deal. This comes as the UK and South Korea also sign a Science and Technology deal to boost cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and space technology.
Reflections from the 2023 Tech Against Trafficking Summit22/11/2023 13:15:00
Last week techUK went to the Big Apple to join representatives from the tech sector, law enforcement, civil society and government at the annual Tech Against Trafficking Summit.