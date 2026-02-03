techUK Life Sciences Working Group: chair and vice-chair elections results 2026–28

Nigel Brokenshire re-elected as chair and Alex Eavis re-elected as vice-chair of the techUK Life Sciences Working Group

techUK is pleased to announce that Nigel Brokenshire, Consultancy Director for Digital Health & Life Sciences, at ARCA has been re‑elected as chair of the techUK Life Sciences Working Group for the 2026–28 term. We are also delighted that Alex Eavis, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Genomics, has been re‑elected as vice chair.

Their re‑appointment reflects the strong leadership, direction and expertise they have brought to the Group, and the continued confidence of members as techUK deepens its role in supporting delivery of the Life Sciences Sector Plan.

Nigel Brokenshire, Chair of techUK’s Life Sciences Working Group, recently said:

It’s a real privilege to work alongside such passionate and insightful colleagues from a variety of organisation across the Life Sciences industry; all committed to strengthening the UK’s health, care and life sciences ecosystem.

Alex Eavis, Vice chair of techUK’s Life Sciences Working Group, recently said:

I am delighted to be re-elected as Vice Chair at such a pivotal moment for the Life Science industry. By bridging the gap between digital innovators and traditional R&D, we are well placed to not only unlock productivity in the industry but massively accelerate the delivery of life changing treatments to patients.

About the Life Sciences Working Group

The techUK Life Sciences Working Group brings together companies across digital health, MedTech, biotech, pharma, research, and the wider innovation ecosystem. It plays a central role in shaping the technology industry’s contribution to the UK’s life sciences agenda and acts as a key partner to government and system leaders.

Following nominations, member consultation and a strategic planning session in late 2025, the Group has now set out its 2026 priorities and work programme, focused on driving implementation of the Life Sciences Sector Plan.

Our Mission for 2026

The Group’s mission is clear: to mobilise the technology industry as a delivery partner to Government and the wider life sciences sector.

Working as a convening force across the ecosystem, the Group brings together digital health innovators, MedTech SMEs, biotech and pharma, researchers, clinicians and policymakers. Its aim is to surface practical solutions, support effective collaboration and amplify the expertise of techUK members.

For more information about the Group, please email rachel.kennedy@techuk.org.