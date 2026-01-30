techUK Life Sciences Working Group: introducing our 2026 priorities and work programme

techUK’s Life Sciences Working Group is pleased to share its 2026 priorities and work programme – a member driven plan shaped through nominations, consultation and a strategic planning session held at the end of 2025.

This year, the Group will focus on driving forward the delivery of the Life Sciences Sector Plan, working hand‑in‑hand with Government, system leaders and industry partners. Members have identified three priority areas where the UK technology sector is uniquely positioned to accelerate progress and unlock impact. Our mission for 2026 Our mission is clear: to mobilise the technology industry as a delivery partner to Government and the wider life sciences sector. We aim to act as a convening force across the ecosystem—bringing together digital health innovators, pharma, biotech, MedTech SMEs, researchers, clinicians and policymakers—to develop practical solutions, foster collaboration, and amplify the expertise of techUK members. Login to access the full website This content is exclusive to techUK members. Please log in to continue reading. Get involved

2026 will be a pivotal year for the UK life sciences sector, with major opportunities to influence how data, AI and digital technologies shape the future of research, regulation and innovation.

We encourage members – whether long-standing contributors or new to the Group –to participate actively, share insights and help drive progress.

If you would like to join the Working Group, contribute case studies, or participate in a task and finish group, please get in touch with the techUK team via rachel.kennedy@techuk.org.