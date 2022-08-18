techUK members recognised in national health tech ranking

Several techUK member organisations have made BusinessCloud’s annual HealthTech 50 ranking of the UK’s most innovative health technology creators.

The final 50 were selected from a 108-strong shortlist through a combination of an independent judging panel and public vote.

One of the four-strong panel was Leontina Postelnicu, techUK’s Head of Health and Social Care, and the public vote received around 1,600 responses.

The four techUK members featured in the HealthTech 50 ranking are:

ORCHA’s digital health quality management platform delivers the core infrastructure needed to introduce digital health safely. It delivers a systematic approach to assessing, accrediting, deploying and embedding digital health technologies into clinical services and pathways, using a risk management approach, that has that has long been in place for medicine.

Birdie offers an all-in-one home healthcare technology that is easy-to-use, keeps your team motivated and helps you grow. This enables the delivery of personalised care, efficient operations, the monitoring and evidencing of care delivery, and the ability to keep all stakeholders in the loop.

Visionable is reimagining health and social care for an increasingly digitally connected future. Their aim is to bring together every aspect of healthcare, ensuring professionals and individuals have access to all the information they need for a better patient outcome and also to address the issue of fragmented health systems. It’s connected health in action.

SystmOne, TPP’s core product, makes the 50 million electronic health records stored on their database securely available across the NHS, giving patients greater control of their care and contributing to pioneering research. TPP’s work strives towards increasing efficiency in health services, driving innovation and empowering both patients and healthcare professionals through more informed and connected care.

You can view the full list of organisations who made the HealthTech 50 ranking by clicking here.

BusinessCloud has also compiled a ranking for MedTech companies helping to diagnose and treat conditions. This can be accessed here.