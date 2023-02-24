techUK
techUK National Security Committee Election Results
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022 National Security Committee election.
Nominations and voting for the techUK National Security Committee took place over the last two months, with an impressive number of techUK members standing for the first election of its kind. The current term of those successfully elected is two years, with the next elections scheduled for the beginning of 2025.
The techUK National Security Committee comprises 20 techUK members, including 6 SME representatives and 14 larger organisations. The Committee will bring together a broad group of industry leaders from across the National Security sector, who will champion the industry's interests and drive an ambitious programme of activity between techUK and its stakeholders across the National Security community. The Committee will act as the voice of the wider techUK National Security membership, and its primary focus is to address strategic concerns that impact the National Security technology sectors.
The results of the election are as follows:
National Security Committee
|Board Member
|Board Representative
|Company Role
|Vodafone
|Stephen Knibbs (Chair)
|UK Head of Security and CISO, heading Secure CNI
|Leidos UK
|Alan Potter (Vice-Chair)
|VP & MD National Security & Defence Division
|Accenture
|Madeline H. Lewis
|Managing Director and UK Armed Forces Network Sponsor
|Amazon Web Services
|Mike Nayler
|Senior Manager
|Arqit
|Daniel Shiu
|Chief Cryptographer
|Baker & McKenzie LLP
|Ross Evans
|Senior Associate
|BT Group
|Stuart Lyle
|Senior Manager of Security Liaison & Industry Collaboration
|Capgemini
|Richard Major
|Client Director and Delivery Manager | Public Sector
|Capita plc
|Jim Fox
|Business Consultant Manager
|CDS Defence & Security
|Martin Nash
|Head of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (CS&IA) Services
|CGI
|Patrick Hutchings
|UK & Australia Sector Lead for Secure Innovation & Advisory
|Clue Software
|Matt Horne
|Head of Policing & Government
|CyberHive Ltd
|Sarah Blundell
|Chief Operating Officer
|Electralink
|Kulwinder Johal
|Head of Information Security
|Fujitsu
|Paul Dickens
|Public Sector UKI CISO, Enterprise Cyber Security
|IBM
|Glen Martin
|Technology Managing Director
|iProov
|Campbell Cowie
|Head of Policy, Standards & Regulation
|QinetiQ
|Simon Wilcox
|Data Intelligence, Business Development Lead
|SC Strategy
|Dan Spacie
|Senior Advisor - Defence and National Security
|Sopra Steria
|Neil Salter
|Head of National Security
