techUK National Security Committee Election Results

techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022 National Security Committee election.

Nominations and voting for the techUK National Security Committee took place over the last two months, with an impressive number of techUK members standing for the first election of its kind. The current term of those successfully elected is two years, with the next elections scheduled for the beginning of 2025.

The techUK National Security Committee comprises 20 techUK members, including 6 SME representatives and 14 larger organisations. The Committee will bring together a broad group of industry leaders from across the National Security sector, who will champion the industry's interests and drive an ambitious programme of activity between techUK and its stakeholders across the National Security community. The Committee will act as the voice of the wider techUK National Security membership, and its primary focus is to address strategic concerns that impact the National Security technology sectors.

The results of the election are as follows:

National Security Committee