Friday 24 Feb 2023 @ 09:25
techUK
Printable version

techUK National Security Committee Election Results

techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022 National Security Committee election.

Nominations and voting for the techUK National Security Committee took place over the last two months, with an impressive number of techUK members standing for the first election of its kind. The current term of those successfully elected is two years, with the next elections scheduled for the beginning of 2025. 

The techUK National Security Committee comprises 20 techUK members, including 6 SME representatives and 14 larger organisations. The Committee will bring together a broad group of industry leaders from across the National Security sector, who will champion the industry's interests and drive an ambitious programme of activity between techUK and its stakeholders across the National Security community. The Committee will act as the voice of the wider techUK National Security membership, and its primary focus is to address strategic concerns that impact the National Security technology sectors. 

The results of the election are as follows: 

National Security Committee

Board Member Board Representative Company Role
Vodafone Stephen Knibbs (Chair) UK Head of Security and CISO, heading Secure CNI
Leidos UK Alan Potter (Vice-Chair) VP & MD National Security & Defence Division
Accenture Madeline H. Lewis Managing Director and UK Armed Forces Network Sponsor 
Amazon Web Services  Mike Nayler  Senior Manager
Arqit Daniel Shiu Chief Cryptographer
Baker & McKenzie LLP  Ross Evans Senior Associate
BT Group  Stuart Lyle  Senior Manager of Security Liaison & Industry Collaboration 
Capgemini Richard Major  Client Director and Delivery Manager | Public Sector
Capita plc Jim Fox  Business Consultant Manager
CDS Defence & Security Martin Nash Head of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (CS&IA) Services
CGI Patrick Hutchings UK & Australia Sector Lead for Secure Innovation & Advisory
Clue Software Matt Horne Head of Policing & Government
CyberHive Ltd Sarah Blundell Chief Operating Officer 
Electralink Kulwinder Johal Head of Information Security
Fujitsu Paul Dickens Public Sector UKI CISO, Enterprise Cyber Security
IBM Glen Martin Technology Managing Director
iProov Campbell Cowie Head of Policy, Standards & Regulation
QinetiQ Simon Wilcox Data Intelligence, Business Development Lead
SC Strategy Dan Spacie Senior Advisor - Defence and National Security
Sopra Steria Neil Salter Head of National Security
Channel website: http://www.techuk.org/

Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/2023-nsc-elecresults.html

Share this article

Latest News from
techUK

Call for nominations – join techUK’s Communications Infrastructure and Services Council

20/02/2023 13:20:00

We are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for our Communications Infrastructure and Services Council, an elected body that sets the strategic direction of our telecoms policy here at techUK.

Expert Panel publishes report on evaluation of Government commitments on the digitisation of the NHS

17/02/2023 12:25:00

In November 2022, techUK responded to the call for evidence from the Expert Panel set up by the Health and Social Care Select Committee, evaluating Government progress on digitising the NHS.

FS Policy Explainer | HM Treasury’s Open Consultation; Future regulatory regime for cryptoassets

16/02/2023 15:20:00

Following the Government’s commitments set out in April 2022 to develop the UK’s regulatory approach to crytoassets HM Treasury is running its Open Consultation covering the regime’s phased implementation. The aim behind this work is to enhance consumer protection, ensuring cryptoasset promotions are held to equivalent standards as traditional finance – whilst also promoting innovation

Government calls for views on software resilience and security for businesses and organisations

16/02/2023 11:20:00

A new consultation considers where government should prioritise its efforts across the entire software lifecycle in an enterprise setting to ensure cyber resilience. 

'New Department for Science Innovation and Opportunity could see tech better recognised in Whitehall'

16/02/2023 10:20:00

techUK has welcomed the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) announced in last week’s reshuffle, which will give the tech sector a clearer and stronger voice in government, and is a good reflection of the UK’s aims to build a stronger digital economy and society.   

Financial Regulators' Proposed Policymaking Approach to AI/ML | techUK Response

16/02/2023 09:20:00

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a joint Discussion Paper (DP5/22) on AI/ML within financial services and potential regulatory implementations and considerations within the technology's usage within varying business processes

techUK | Financial Services Council | Nominations now Open

14/02/2023 10:15:00

techUK's Financial Services Council is now open for nominations to join its renewed term of office

Government launches new consultation on the review of the Computer Misuse Act 1990

14/02/2023 09:15:00

A Home Office consultation on new powers to help tackle cybercrime is underway (ending on 6 April 2023).

Getting ready for 2G and 3G switch-offs

10/02/2023 16:05:00

Ofcom recently released in a new document its expectations of MNOs over how they handle the sunsetting of the 2G and 3G phone networks.This comes in the context of the switch-off of the old analog phone network, the PSTN, due to be completed by December 2025. 

WEBINAR: Insights from the UK Government Regulatory Technology Survey and Research Industry trends, expert analysis, peer learnings and more