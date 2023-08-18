techUK National Security Committee Strategic Priorities 2023

Governed by the National Security Committee, the mission of techUK's National Security programme is to advocate for and provide better collaboration between industry and the National Security community to create an environment for meaningful transformation across the sector.

techUK's National Security Committee has identified 4 strategic priorities that along with wider membership would assist on improving the security posture of the UK. These priorities are as follows:

Improved UK sovereign skilled workforce within national security

production, attraction, and retention of a digitally skilled, sovereign, diverse workforce assisting the Authority(s) to transform the vetting process in the UK; working to create a more digital, user-friendly, and more efficient system

Threat Intelligence

cyber threat intelligence and foreign threat intelligence, along with the broader long-term threat landscape within the UK. How to identify and mitigate risk and threat

Trusted partnership between HMG and technology suppliers to help shape policy that influences national security

improve HMG’s process of acting on industry policy recommendations drafting strategies in partnership with industry rewarding high standards in security through procurement

Supply-chain risk·

upskilling smaller organisations within techUK membership for greater risk awareness act as a conduit to help and inspire techUK members to think about how they pose risk ensuring understanding on how organisational activities fit into supply-chain risks.

Committee Member Committee Representative Company Role Vodafone Stephen Knibbs (Chair) UK Head of Security and CISO, heading Secure CNI Leidos UK Alan Potter (Vice-Chair) VP & MD National Security & Defence Division Accenture Madeline H. Lewis Managing Director and UK Armed Forces Network Sponsor Amazon Web Services Mike Nayler Senior Manager Arqit Daniel Shiu Chief Cryptographer Baker & McKenzie LLP Ross Evans Senior Associate BT Group Stuart Lyle Senior Manager of Security Liaison & Industry Collaboration Capgemini Richard Major Client Director and Delivery Manager | Public Sector Capita plc Jim Fox Business Consultant Manager CDS Defence & Security Martin Nash Head of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (CS&IA) Services CGI Patrick Hutchings UK & Australia Sector Lead for Secure Innovation & Advisory Clue Software Matt Horne Head of Policing & Government CyberHive Ltd Sarah Blundell Chief Operating Officer Electralink Kulwinder Johal Head of Information Security Fujitsu Paul Dickens Public Sector UKI CISO, Enterprise Cyber Security IBM Glen Martin Technology Managing Director iProov Campbell Cowie Head of Policy, Standards & Regulation QinetiQ Simon Wilcox Data Intelligence, Business Development Lead SC Strategy Dan Spacie Senior Advisor - Defence and National Security Sopra Steria Neil Salter Director National Security



If you would like to get involved in the techUK National Security Programme or hear more about any of the strategic priorities, please get in contact with Raya Tsolova (raya.tsolova@techuk.org).