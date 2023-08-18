techUK
|Printable version
techUK National Security Committee Strategic Priorities 2023
Governed by the National Security Committee, the mission of techUK's National Security programme is to advocate for and provide better collaboration between industry and the National Security community to create an environment for meaningful transformation across the sector.
techUK's National Security Committee has identified 4 strategic priorities that along with wider membership would assist on improving the security posture of the UK. These priorities are as follows:
Improved UK sovereign skilled workforce within national security
- production, attraction, and retention of a digitally skilled, sovereign, diverse workforce
- assisting the Authority(s) to transform the vetting process in the UK; working to create a more digital, user-friendly, and more efficient system
Threat Intelligence
- cyber threat intelligence and foreign threat intelligence, along with the broader long-term threat landscape within the UK. How to identify and mitigate risk and threat
Trusted partnership between HMG and technology suppliers to help shape policy that influences national security
- improve HMG’s process of acting on industry policy recommendations
- drafting strategies in partnership with industry
- rewarding high standards in security through procurement
Supply-chain risk·
- upskilling smaller organisations within techUK membership for greater risk awareness
- act as a conduit to help and inspire techUK members to think about how they pose risk
- ensuring understanding on how organisational activities fit into supply-chain risks.
|Committee Member
|Committee Representative
|Company Role
|Vodafone
|Stephen Knibbs (Chair)
|UK Head of Security and CISO, heading Secure CNI
|Leidos UK
|Alan Potter (Vice-Chair)
|VP & MD National Security & Defence Division
|Accenture
|Madeline H. Lewis
|Managing Director and UK Armed Forces Network Sponsor
|Amazon Web Services
|Mike Nayler
|Senior Manager
|Arqit
|Daniel Shiu
|Chief Cryptographer
|Baker & McKenzie LLP
|Ross Evans
|Senior Associate
|BT Group
|Stuart Lyle
|Senior Manager of Security Liaison & Industry Collaboration
|Capgemini
|Richard Major
|Client Director and Delivery Manager | Public Sector
|Capita plc
|Jim Fox
|Business Consultant Manager
|CDS Defence & Security
|Martin Nash
|Head of Cyber Security and Information Assurance (CS&IA) Services
|CGI
|Patrick Hutchings
|UK & Australia Sector Lead for Secure Innovation & Advisory
|Clue Software
|Matt Horne
|Head of Policing & Government
|CyberHive Ltd
|Sarah Blundell
|Chief Operating Officer
|Electralink
|Kulwinder Johal
|Head of Information Security
|Fujitsu
|Paul Dickens
|Public Sector UKI CISO, Enterprise Cyber Security
|IBM
|Glen Martin
|Technology Managing Director
|iProov
|Campbell Cowie
|Head of Policy, Standards & Regulation
|QinetiQ
|Simon Wilcox
|Data Intelligence, Business Development Lead
|SC Strategy
|Dan Spacie
|Senior Advisor - Defence and National Security
|Sopra Steria
|Neil Salter
|Director National Security
If you would like to get involved in the techUK National Security Programme or hear more about any of the strategic priorities, please get in contact with Raya Tsolova (raya.tsolova@techuk.org).
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-national-security-committee-strategic-priorities-2023.html
Latest News from
techUK
Opportunity: Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit - Threats and Opportunities of AI for Policing18/08/2023 09:10:00
techUK is working closely with the Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit (NPCU) to carry out a scoping exercise with industry around advances in AI, what they mean for public safety, what capabilities might be needed to respond to AI-enabled criminality and what opportunities these advances provide Policing.
Government publishes National Cyber Strategy Annual Progress Report17/08/2023 16:20:00
Progress being made in all 5 action areas of the strategy, but there's still much to be done.
Institutions of Innovation: Launch insight15/08/2023 15:05:00
Learn more about our new series exploring the institutions at the forefront of UK innovation policy.
Help celebrate the unsung heroes from across the Justice Sector14/08/2023 09:15:00
The Inspire Justice Awards, delivered by Skills for Justice, the UK’s Sector Skills Council, returns in 2023 to shine a light on more of the hidden heroes working across the entire justice system.
Feature on Police Professional | Tackling VAWG and RASSO Impact Days10/08/2023 11:25:00
techUK’s ‘Impact Days’ have been featured on Police Professional, highlighting member and stakeholder contributions around how tech is used and developed to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) and rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).
As the Government reviews the Investigatory Powers Act’s notices regime, it is vital we maintain proper checks and balances to protect privacy10/08/2023 11:05:00
The IPA sets out statutory powers used by public authorities, including law enforcement and the UK intelligence community, to obtain communications data. The notices regime, which is set out in the Act, provides for three different kinds of notices that the government can impose on service providers falling within the IPA's scope: data retention notices, technical capability notices and national security notices.
techUK and Axiologik join forces in lead-up to presenting the UK Tech Plan at major political party conferences08/08/2023 11:25:00
Leading technology trade association, techUK, is set to take centre stage at major political party conferences in September and October, where they will discuss the UK Tech Plan.
Regulatory Horizons Council: Review into regulating quantum technology applications07/08/2023 11:25:00
Opportunity from the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC)