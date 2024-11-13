techUK
|Printable version
techUK Paper - Ethics in Action: From White Paper to Workplace
techUK is excited to release its new paper demonstrating how the ethical principles that underpin the AI White Paper are being operationalised within the industry through AI Assurance Techniques and Standards, often referred to as tools for trustworthy AI.
AI has significant potential to drive economic growth by enhancing productivity, creating new market opportunities, and enabling more efficient business processes. However, to fully realise these benefits, companies need to embed trustworthiness into their AI solutions.
However, several practical challenges exist in this journey to bridging the gap between ethical principles and their practical implementation. Companies, especially SMEs, often struggle to interpret broad ethical guidelines into specific operational practices, balance innovation with ethical considerations, and navigate rapidly evolving technical capabilities and regulatory standards. The tech industry has made significant strides in addressing these challenges, creating internal governance structures, training programs, and assessment tools. However, there is more to be done to make ethical AI implementation accessible and achievable for organisations of all sizes across all sectors.
This techUK paper aims to address these challenges by showcasing the critical role of AI Assurance tools in supporting the responsible adoption of AI. Following the UK government's recent report on AI assurance services, which projects that the UK's AI Assurance Market could add over £6.5 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) within the next decade, this paper highlights the value of these tools in making ethical AI more achievable.
techUK's paper offers practical insights, tools, and examples from industry best practices that demonstrate successful achievement of each principle. It aims to offer organisations information as they explore practical approaches to implementing these principles.
This paper is not a static document but a living resource, open to feedback at this year’s Digital Ethics Summit and contributions from the community, with plans to review and update it in 2025. We hope it serves as a valuable insight for businesses, policymakers, and practitioners alike as they navigate this rapidly evolving landscape.
We extend our gratitude to techUK’s Digital Ethics Working Group for their valuable feedback and case study contributions.
Sue Daley, Director of Tech and Innovation, recently said:
“techUK welcomes the Government’s commitment to the pro-innovation and pro-safety approach set out in the AI Whitepaper. Demonstrating how this approach can work in practice means bridging the conceptual gap between the ethical principles themselves and how organisations can operationalise and implement these principles in practice. This techUK paper provides valuable information and insights into the AI assurance strategies, approaches, mechanisms, tools and established assurance techniques and standards available today to support organisations to practically implement the AI White Paper principles and through examples brings to life how this can be done.”
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-paper-ethics-in-action-from-white-paper-to-workplace.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK Police Industry Charter – have you signed up?13/11/2024 15:25:00
Back in March 2024, techUK attended the Home Office Security and Policing event where we saw Police leaders reaffirm their commitment to modernising the service and improving outcomes for victims through the launch of a Police Industry Charter.
Ofcom is taking steps to unlock connectivity in major cities12/11/2024 09:25:00
As the UK prepares for a future powered by 5G, Ofcom is taking steps to unlock critical mmWave spectrum in major cities, paving the way for high-speed, high-density connectivity.
Arm's Peter Stephens to become the new Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum11/11/2024 16:15:00
techUK recently announced Peter Stephens, director of Government Partnership at Arm as the new Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum.
The Council of the EU agrees on VAT in the digital age package11/11/2024 12:15:00
This week, the Council of the EU agreed on new measures to modernise the EU’s value added tax (VAT) system.
Unlocking the Potential of Health Data in the UK: Key Takeaways from the Sudlow Review11/11/2024 11:05:00
The Sudlow Review, led by Professor Cathie Sudlow, provides an in-depth analysis of the UK’s healthcare data landscape and presents a transformative vision for how health data can be utilised more effectively, highlighting both the untapped potential of data and the practical steps required to make meaningful progress. Here’s a summary of the key insights:
Taking full advantage of generative AI benefits: balancing innovation and data protection11/11/2024 09:15:00
As the UK positions itself as a global leader in AI, it is crucial to create a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and public trust.
Supporting Innovation: UK Government and ICO Launch Privacy Technology Cost-Benefit Awareness Tool08/11/2024 09:20:00
In a significant step to support the adoption of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit (RTA) of the Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) have released a cost-benefit awareness tool.
Autumn Budget 2024: what was in it for tech and science scale-ups?07/11/2024 15:05:00
Last week saw the Chancellor's Autumn Budget, the first for this Government and a Budget that will define their term in office. In short, the Budget focused on 'fixing the foundations' of the economy and included details to increase Government spend, tax and borrowing to drive longer term capital investment.