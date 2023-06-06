techUK
techUK partners with ITU ‘Green Digital Action’ COP 28 campaign
techUK is pleased to announce it is partnering with the UN, standards bodies, the World Bank and leading businesses to showcase how the global ICT sector can lead the way in reaching net zero with a newly announced COP 28 ‘Green Digital Action’ campaign on how digital tech can accelerate climate ambition and decarbonise itself.
Launched yesterday for World Environment Day, the UN run International Telecommunication Union (ITU), together with partners spanning the UN, governments, business, and civil society, have come together to convene the Green Digital Action track at COP28 to:
- Examine how data and digital technologies can accelerate progress on climate commitments.
- Mobilise bold action to promote the green and digital transitions among governments, business, and civil society and others, including through the Partner2Connect Digital Coalition.
- Catalyse opportunities for partnerships and broader coordination with key existing mechanisms like the Marrakech Partnership, the World Standards Cooperation, the Digital with Purpose movement or the UN Early Warning for All initiative.
This partnership will last through COP 28 and after to put tech at the forefront of climate ambition, and will seek to embed tech and innovation into every day at COP 28 when it takes place in the UAE in December.
This will be done with breakthrough sessions and digital sustainability sessions in partner pavilions. The campaign will feed in to the different milestone ‘mini-COPs’ and summits taking place globally and techUK is pleased to see so many members and stakeholders come together for this campaign.
The campaign will be centred around the following pillars:
- Monitoring carbon emissions
- ICT greenhouse gas emissions
- Circular economy and resource efficiency
- Green standards, including ‘green by design standards’
- Enabling other sectors
- Emergency telecoms (warning communities at risk)
This is an exciting initiative and techUK encourages members to join the campaign here.
Click here for the full press release
