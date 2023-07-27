techUK Political Party Conference schedule 2023

#techtuesday at Party Conferences 2023

techUK is bringing #techtuesday back at the Conservative and Labour party conferences this year!

In partnership with a range of members, we’re exploring some of the key issues facing the UK’s tech sector and wider society with our full programme of events. All of our conference events are held within the secure zone on the Tuesday of the Labour and Conservative party conference.

Please note that more events may be added in the coming weeks, and that the below events may be subject to change

Conservative Party Conference – 1-4 October at the Central Convention Complex in Manchester

All techUK events will take place in Room Central 7

AI resilience: How the UK can lead

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 09:30 – 10:30

In association with BT

Speakers TBC

Does AI Offer a New Global Role for Britain?

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 11:00 – 12:00

In Partnership with Chatham House and Microsoft

Speakers TBC

Panel Discussion with DXC Technology

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 14:00 – 15:00

In Partnership with DXC Technology

Theme and speakers TBC

Labour Party Conference – 8-11 October at the ACC in Liverpool

All techUK events will take place in a room inside the secure zone. The exact room is TBC

Technology in the workplace: Threat or opportunity?

Date & Time: Tuesday 8 October 09:15 – 10:15

In Partnership with Prospect and Labour Digital (TBC)

Speakers include:

Darren Jones MP

Other speakers TBC

Governing AI: Balancing regulation and risk in a fast-moving policy area

Date & Time: Tuesday 8 October 10:30 – 11:30

In Partnership with RELX

Speakers TBC

Lunch with techUK’s Public Sector Board (private event – by invitation only)

Date & Time: Tuesday 8 October 12:00-13:00

For any questions, please email Patrick.Smith@techUK.org

Attendees include:

Florence Eshalomi MP

Other attendees TBC

Does AI Offer a New Global Role for Britain?

Date & Time: Tuesday 10 October 15:10 – 16:00

In Partnership with Chatham House and Microsoft

Speakers TBC

75 years of the NHS: Embracing technology for what comes next

Date & Time: Tuesday 10 October 16:10 – 17:00

In association with BT

Speakers TBC

Chat G&T: Q&A with Labour Shadow Ministers (private event for techUK members)

Date & Time: Tuesday 10 October 17:15 – 18:15

In Partnership with DXC Technology

Details on RSVPing for this event to be sent in due course to techUK members.

Drinks reception with a Q&A session from Labour Shadow Ministers.

Speakers: