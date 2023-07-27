techUK
techUK Political Party Conference schedule 2023
#techtuesday at Party Conferences 2023
techUK is bringing #techtuesday back at the Conservative and Labour party conferences this year!
In partnership with a range of members, we’re exploring some of the key issues facing the UK’s tech sector and wider society with our full programme of events. All of our conference events are held within the secure zone on the Tuesday of the Labour and Conservative party conference.
Please note that more events may be added in the coming weeks, and that the below events may be subject to change
Conservative Party Conference – 1-4 October at the Central Convention Complex in Manchester
All techUK events will take place in Room Central 7
AI resilience: How the UK can lead
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 09:30 – 10:30
In association with BT
Speakers TBC
Does AI Offer a New Global Role for Britain?
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 11:00 – 12:00
In Partnership with Chatham House and Microsoft
Speakers TBC
Panel Discussion with DXC Technology
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 14:00 – 15:00
In Partnership with DXC Technology
Theme and speakers TBC
Labour Party Conference – 8-11 October at the ACC in Liverpool
All techUK events will take place in a room inside the secure zone. The exact room is TBC
Technology in the workplace: Threat or opportunity?
Date & Time: Tuesday 8 October 09:15 – 10:15
In Partnership with Prospect and Labour Digital (TBC)
Speakers include:
-
Darren Jones MP
-
Other speakers TBC
Governing AI: Balancing regulation and risk in a fast-moving policy area
Date & Time: Tuesday 8 October 10:30 – 11:30
In Partnership with RELX
Speakers TBC
Lunch with techUK’s Public Sector Board (private event – by invitation only)
Date & Time: Tuesday 8 October 12:00-13:00
For any questions, please email Patrick.Smith@techUK.org
Attendees include:
-
Florence Eshalomi MP
-
Other attendees TBC
Does AI Offer a New Global Role for Britain?
Date & Time: Tuesday 10 October 15:10 – 16:00
In Partnership with Chatham House and Microsoft
Speakers TBC
75 years of the NHS: Embracing technology for what comes next
Date & Time: Tuesday 10 October 16:10 – 17:00
In association with BT
Speakers TBC
Chat G&T: Q&A with Labour Shadow Ministers (private event for techUK members)
Date & Time: Tuesday 10 October 17:15 – 18:15
In Partnership with DXC Technology
Details on RSVPing for this event to be sent in due course to techUK members.
Drinks reception with a Q&A session from Labour Shadow Ministers.
Speakers:
-
Alex Davies-Jones MP
-
Steph Peacock MP (invited)
