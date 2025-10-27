techUK position statement on the UK life sciences sector

As the UK’s trade association for the technology sector, with a strong and diverse health and life sciences membership, techUK reaffirms our full support for the Government’s ambition to become world-leading in life sciences, and for the vision set out in the Life Sciences Sector Plan.

We also welcome the appointment of Dr Zubir Ahmed as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Health Innovation and Safety. Establishing a ministerial post dedicated to the UK’s life sciences reflects the importance of the industry to patients, the NHS, and the economy.

Recent developments, including the inconclusive outcome of the VPAG mid-year review and announcements made by several major pharmaceutical companies to withdraw or pause their planned investment from the UK life sciences market, raise important questions about the current trajectory for both pharmaceutical and medical technology organisations in the UK. These shifts risk undermining the momentum needed to fully realise the UK’s potential as a global leader in life sciences.

We recognise the factors driving these decisions by pharmaceutical companies in the context of life sciences being a broad and interconnected ecosystem; one which encompasses a vibrant and innovative community of medical technology, spanning digital health, genomics, biotech, data science, artificial (AI), and research organisations – many of which are UK-based and globally competitive.

The UK has world-class assets—our universities, NHS data infrastructure, research, genomics, regulatory ecosystem, intellectual property frameworks, and a thriving start-up and SME community. The life sciences sector also makes significant economic impact in the UK, employing over 300,000 people across 4,000 organisations and contributing approximately £100 billion to the economy annually. If we harness these strengths effectively, the prize is enormous: improved patient outcomes, accelerated innovation, and a globally competitive and attractive life sciences economy

While the Government engages with industry on pricing of drugs in the UK, Lord Vallance has openly stated and promoted the opportunity to improve the uptake of innovative medicines in the UK. With good reason, the average uptake of new medicines per capita in the UK has been around half of the comparator country average a year after launch and 70% after three years. Patients are losing out on NICE-approved cost-effective interventions. DHSC and NHSE recognise this opportunity and have proposed initiatives such as the Single National Formulary to help address this. We believe that the technology industry working with the life sciences industry and the NHS can also have a huge impact on this issue. This can be accomplished through implementing measures to reduce gaps to guidelines - through medicines optimisation, as well as the use of genomics-enabled population health and data technology.

Moreover, the government’s focus on the pharmaceutical industry must not come at the cost of medical technology industry. The Life Sciences Sector Plan meets the moment for medical technologies, laying out a more ambitious vision and a clearer action plan than we have seen under previous governments. Policies to streamline regulation and market access, introduce low-friction procurement via the Rules Based Pathway, and champion Value Based Procurement are vital to ensure the medical technology and digital health and data sectors can flourish. They must be delivered at pace to deliver on the change promised to patients and to industry.

techUK calls on the government to work with industry to:

Deliver at pace on the actions and commitments specified in the Life Sciences Sector Plan;

Ensure that policy and funding decisions align with the ambition to be a life sciences superpower;

Create an environment that supports greater access and uptake of innovation, across pharmaceuticals and medical technologies; and

Foster conditions for sustainable economic growth.

We look forward to contributing to upcoming forums and conversations, including the call for evidence from the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee and continued engagement with government stakeholders, to help shape a future where the UK leads in life sciences innovation.