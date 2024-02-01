techUK
|Printable version
techUK publish evidence pack making the case for continued investment in digital transformation for health and care
Towards the end of 2023 the Health Service Journal reported on the re-allocation of digital transformation funding to cover funding shortfalls.
Download the full document to find out how.
This is not the first time we have seen digital transformation pots seen as dispensable projects that can be deprioritised when budgets are under pressure.
This reluctance to properly ringfence funding for the digital transformation of the health and care system must end if the UK is to properly realise the wide-ranging benefits that digital, data, and technology can bring to the NHS and social care services. The lack of funding not only jeopardises the ability of healthcare providers to adequately support their patients but exacerbates the burden on the system, fuelling ongoing labour disputes. The UK Government must continue to prioritise funding to support the digital transformation of the NHS and social care at previously committed levels. On top of this, the digital health market is a vital contributor to the UK economy, estimated to be worth £23.98bn by 2025, and changes to previously announced funding create significant uncertainty in the market that reverberates throughout the economy and degrades the UK’s international standing.
To help make the case for continued investment in digital transformation, techUK has collaborated with members to demonstrate the benefits of digital, data, and technology in helping NHS England (as well as care providers), meet the priorities set out in the NHS mandate 2023:
- Cut NHS waiting lists and recover performance
- Support the workforce through training, retention and modernisation
- Deliver recovery through data and technology
From back-office transformation through to cutting-edge AI, these technologies can deliver significant value and positive outcomes, such as:
- freeing up bed space
- reducing triage time
- boosting productivity
- moving care into the community
- improving patient outcomes and experience
- freeing up time to care
- reducing unnecessary appointments.
Above all, these technologies can help support patients, the health and care workforce, and improve the health of UK citizens.
Download the full document to find out how.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-publish-evidence-pack-making-the-case-for-continued-investment-in-digital-transformation-for-health-and-care.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK welcomes Labour’s life sciences plan01/02/2024 15:05:00
techUK welcomes the announcement of the Labour party’s ambitions for their life sciences plan this week.
techUK creates new Scale-up Group to support the UK Government’s Scale-up Sprint initiative31/01/2024 16:10:00
By identifying over 100 high growth companies within the techUK membership we will work with DSIT to develop business support and policy to scale fast growing UK tech companies.
The Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill: further changes are still needed to ensure user trust and safety, and to mitigate potential conflicts of law31/01/2024 15:15:00
As the Investigatory Powers (Amendment) Bill completes its passage in the House of Lords and enters the House of Commons, techUK sets out our members’ views on the key areas for improvement.
Government publishes response to software resilience and security call for views30/01/2024 14:05:00
The government has responded to last Spring’s call for views on software resilience and security for businesses and organisations which sought views on: the range of risks linked to software; what was already being done to manage the associated risks; and what further action government would be most effective at taking to drive improvements.
Institutions of Innovation: Innovate UK (week 4)30/01/2024 11:25:00
Learn more about how Innovate UK and techUK have collaborated on driving innovation.
Government launches new AI Opportunity Forum26/01/2024 16:05:00
Yesterday, the Government launched a new AI Opportunity Forum which aims to ramp up adoption of AI in the private sector.
techUK welcomes government alignment on acceptance of CE Marking26/01/2024 11:20:00
Policy alignment between government departments will reduce costs for businesses
Implementing the Digital Markets Regime: The CMA gives shape to its plans24/01/2024 09:15:00
On Thursday 11 January 2024, the Competition and Markets Authority published their provisional approach to implement the new Digital Markets competition regime. The approach came in response to a Government letter requesting the plan sent on 4 January. techUK welcomed this as an opportunity to provide additional clarity for the regime, which techUK and our members had called for.