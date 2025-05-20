techUK
|Printable version
techUK publishes Defence Industrial Strategy Review submission
techUK calls on MOD to address ‘core-enabler’ challenges in Defence Industrial Strategy.
On 2 December 2024 Defence Secretary John Healey announced the launch of the Defence Industrial Strategy review, ‘inviting investors, innovators, industry and trade unions to give their views on how to grow a better, more integrated, more innovative and more resilient defence sector’.
The Review identified six key themes: prioritising UK businesses; creating partnerships; providing certainty and stability; seizing the future; Spread prosperity; and enhancing the credibility of the UK’s deterrence.
Throughout January and February, techUK’s Defence Programme consulted with both Prime and SME members, from which emerged three key priorities that are fundamental if the UK is to cultivate a vibrant and diverse Defence technology sector in the UK.:
- The Ministry of Defence must act as both an intelligent and reliable customer and partner. This means understanding what it is buying and why, contracting promptly, paying on time, and accepting dependencies when necessary.
- The MOD must act in partnership with the rest of government in approaching technologies - setting standards and definitions - while tackling the ‘core-enabler’ challenges such as security vetting and clearances (a practical barrier to companies working across Defence and National Security).
- Finally, it must streamline and restructure the overly complex Defence innovation ecosystem, with clear delineations of responsibility across Head Office, Strategic Command, Front Line Commands, and delivery agencies.
The full submission can be read here:
techUK's Defence Industrial Strategy submission
For more on the work of techUK's Defence Programme, email Programme Manager Jeremy Wimble.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-publishes-defence-industrial-strategy-review-submission.html
Latest News from
techUK
UK SPF Report: Future of the UHF band after 2034 - An analysis of options in the UK19/05/2025 16:25:00
The UK Spectrum Policy Forum (UK SPF) commissioned a second study from Coleago Consulting to launch a new report titled “Future of the UHF Band After 2034: an analysis of options in the UK.”
NHS England launch Cyber Security Charter19/05/2025 10:25:00
NHS England has announced the introduction of a Cyber Security Charter in an open letter addressed to all current, prospective and aspiring suppliers to the NHS.
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy14/05/2025 15:25:00
GDPR: On 8 May the two key EU independent data protection authorities, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) published a joint letter reviewing the Commission’s draft GDPR proposal, offering preliminary support for the Commission’s targeted simplification initiative (which we have yet to see) while urging the Commission to ensure proportionate and fair balance between the protection of personal data and the interests of organisations with less than 500 employees. We are expecting to know more about the EU’s GDPR simplification plans after the summer (with the publishing on the EU’s Data Strategy)
NCSC announce new measures to boost confidence in cyber resilience14/05/2025 09:25:00
At CYBERUK, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) announced two new initiatives to help strengthen the UK’s national cyber resilience and improve trust in the security of connected technologies.
techUK submit written evidence on Women and Equalities Committee's inquiry on female entrepreneurship12/05/2025 16:25:00
Through this inquiry, MPs on the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) are investigating the challenges women encounter in entrepreneurship, examining which sectors present the greatest barriers and why.
techUK’s response to the Digital Inclusion Action Plan08/05/2025 09:20:00
techUK has responded to the Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, you can click here to read the response.
DSIT publishes its updated Science and Tech Framework05/05/2025 11:05:00
On 28 April 2025, the Government published its updated Science and Technology Framework. This paper supersedes the Framework published under the previous Government in March 2023.