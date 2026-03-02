techUK refreshes media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV

techUK has refreshed its media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV for 2026, continuing collaboration to showcase innovation and insight across UK policing. The renewed agreement provides members with opportunities to contribute thought leadership, interviews and analysis aligned to Justice and Emergency Services priorities.

techUK is pleased to announce the refreshed 2026 media partnership with Policing Insight and PolicingTV, strengthening our shared commitment to championing innovation, insight, and collaboration across UK policing.

A strengthened platform for 2026

Through this renewed partnership, techUK will continue to work closely with Policing Insight and PolicingTV to showcase the work of our members through high quality thought leadership, analysis, interviews, and educational content.

With their extensive reach across the policing, criminal justice, and public safety sectors, this partnership provides techUK members with an unparalleled opportunity to engage the wider policing community and spotlight the technologies, ideas, and capabilities shaping the future of policing.

About Policing Insight and PolicingTV

Policing Insight remains a leading platform for progressive policing news, research, and analysis, connecting the global policing and criminal justice community through shared knowledge and informed debate.

PolicingTV continues to deliver in‑depth video content on the major issues in policing, featuring interviews and panel discussions with key leaders, experts, and practitioners.

What the refreshed partnership offers

Under the renewed agreement, PolicingTV and Policing Insight will share content aligned with techUK’s Justice and Emergency Services (JES) programme priorities, including:

Coverage of major initiatives

Educational features and expert analysis

Interviews exploring current and emerging policing challenges

techUK members can submit or create content for publication across both platforms and will receive a 10% discount rate. Members may work with techUK on content or approach Policing Insight and PolicingTV directly, identifying themselves as part of techUK.

Members will also receive a complimentary one-month corporate subscription to Policing Insight for their organisation (subject to terms and conditions).

If you’d like to know more about Policing Insight or PolicingTV, including how to access content, make the most of your subscription, or explore how these platforms can support your work - reach out to the team below!