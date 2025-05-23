techUK reiterates the need for a comprehensive approach to AI and copyright

TechUK recently wrote to the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle MP to reiterate our position that the Data (Use and Access) Bill is the wrong legislative vehicle to address the complex issue of AI and copyright.

The Government has run a thoughtful consultation that has elicited a broad response from across the technology and creative sectors. Once it has reviewed the responses, Government should be given time to come forward with considered proposals on how technology and creative industries can work together to address this issue in a way that will benefit both sectors and the wider economy as a whole.

The perspectives of both rights holders and technology companies have been well articulated. We now need to sit down together to work on solutions and techUK stands ready to work with all parties on this process.

Read our full letter here.