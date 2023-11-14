techUK
|Printable version
techUK Report: Biometrics in Digital Identity
An excerpt from a techUK report on Biometrics in Digital Identity
The higher level of assurance inherent within properly implemented biometrics services can also play a significant part in developing trust in digital services by protecting both consumers and businesses reducing fraud and financial crime. For businesses, biometrics allows them to streamline and simplify their internal operational processes, lower costs and concentrate resources on growing revenue.
Being able to quickly, conveniently and securely access government, banking and other online services, significantly reduce queues and traffic congestion in the travel and transport sectors and work from your home or other remote locations without the constant need to remember and manually input a myriad of different user names and passwords, these in turn being augmented by an additional security layer of multi-factor authentication in the form of SMS or email-generated security codes, authentication apps or similar is the nut that the digital industry has been trying to crack for a number of years now.
Remembering unique login details which might be used only once a year can prove problematic for citizens wanting to submit their annual tax return, the physical checking of paper documentation at airport check-ins and ‘binding’ of a ticket to an individual takes time, is susceptible to human error and can lead to the type of airport terminal congestion and at passport control that we have all experienced. The disruption caused at Dover and other ports in recent years are another stark reminder of our continuing reliance on outmoded processes that depend on the production of correctly presented paper-based documentation and the negative impact it can inflict on the UK economy. It is against this background that the advantages of implementing secure, high level of assurance biometric service platforms across both government and industry start to become clear.
Put simply, the use of biometric data, properly implemented can transform your customers onboarding and login experiences by removing almost all manual inputting of knowledge-based attributes such as user-names, passwords and security codes and doing so in a way that is significantly more secure – inherent in properly implemented biometric service platforms it is, by an order of magnitude, significantly more difficult for even the most organised and creative fraudsters to replicate (more on this in the report) – than any of these existing methods.
You can read the full article published by techUK here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-report-biometrics-in-digital-identity.html
Latest News from
techUK
Climate Change Agreements (CCA) for Data Centres14/11/2023 16:25:00
Climate Change Agreements (CCAs) were set up by the UK Government to encourage greater uptake of energy efficiency measures amongst companies in energy intensive industries.
How do we ensure the responsible use of new technologies? techUK Digital Ethics Summit agenda now live13/11/2023 10:20:00
Join us for techUK's Digital Ethics Summit on 6th December.
UK and Taiwan trade partnership deal – How could this affect the tech industry?13/11/2023 09:20:00
On Wednesday (November 8), the UK and Taiwan signed an Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP), formalising the aims of both countries to boost their economic ties and promote further trade.
The crucial role 5G to boost connectivity and productivity in the UK10/11/2023 15:05:00
Within the UK, 5G is already proving to be a game-changer, impacting both the economy and society through better connectivity. This technology brings faster internet speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity, leading to significant advancements.
Justice and Emergency Services Programme - LegalTech Portfolio10/11/2023 11:25:00
techUK Justice and Emergency Services Programme is excited to announce the first step in the launch of its new portfolio in the LegalTech space, and we are keen to gather input from our members on this subject.
Exploring AI-Driven Transformations in the Financial Services Industry (guest blog, HCL Tech)09/11/2023 16:25:00
It’s rapidly becoming clear that the financial services industry is undergoing a major transformation because of advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and allied technologies.
Quantum technologies and the question of ‘tipping points’ for commercial adoption09/11/2023 13:05:00
Guest blog by Monty Barlow, CEO, Cambridge Consultants, part of Capgemini Invent.
The King’s Speech 2023, what does it mean for tech?09/11/2023 11:33:00
While this is not the King’s first time giving a speech to Parliament, this is the first King’s Speech of his reign.
New techUK & ITIC Joint Statement: Bringing the Atlantic Declaration to Life for a Stronger Transatlantic Digital Economy07/11/2023 16:25:00
techUK and our US sister organisation ITIC have launched a brand-new paper titled "Bringing the Atlantic Declaration to Life for a Stronger Transatlantic Digital Economy".