techUK report: putting data and innovation at the heart of Great British Railways transition

This new report from techUK argues that the technology sector has an enormous role to play as we rethink what rail travel looks like in modern Britain.

With work underway to establish Great British Railways (GBR) as the new “guiding mind” for the sector, we have outlined strategies for how technology, digital and data can be embedded across GBR’s six pillars for transformation.

The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail said that “rail needs to innovate and accelerate change if it is to remain relevant”. We firmly agree. However, driving change will require partnership between the technology sector and the rail industry.

In this spirit of collaboration, techUK’s members have come together to begin considering how we can overcome some of the fundamental issues for technological adoption in rail.

We have set out some first principles which we feel GBR would benefit from adopting:

1. GBR should lead the creation of an industry eco-system to nurture innovation.

2. GBR should ensure there remains a level playing field for Third Party Retailers to foster innovation in ticketing.

3. GBR should build on the work of Network Rail in strengthening ties to the telecoms sector to improve connectivity.

4. GBR should create a blueprint for stations to become digitally enabled "smart-spaces".

5. GBR should lead in the creation of a single point of access for data sharing.

6. GBR should work closely with the technology sector to develop the right solutions to optimise infrastructure and utilities.

7. GBR should work with rail freight operators to build awareness of how technology can support the sector.

Download full report here

We hope this report will start a conversation about how we can improve digital adoption in rail. techUK and the wider technology industry stands ready to support this transformation. We are positive about this new era of rail travel and look forward to working hand-in-hand with the entire rail ecosystem.