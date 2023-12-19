techUK responds to the Call for Evidence on Scope 3 emissions reporting

Last week, techUK submitted its response to the Call for Evidence on Scope 3 emissions reporting in the UK.

In the response, techUK acknowledged the value in reporting Scope 3 information. While expressing the industry’s support, we highlighted challenges associated with obtaining and comparing Scope 3 data and emphasised the importance of giving companies a degree of flexibility in reporting this specific category of carbon emissions. We also stressed the need for consideration of the impact on SMEs.

Some of the specific measures that we advocated for include:

Staged phasing-in approach, where large business must do more sooner, and smaller firms have longer to do less.

Standardised approach so that data is presented in the same way across different providers, starting with large Scope 3 emitters such as waste disposal entities.

Safe harbour provision to build confidence in Scope 3 disclosures, gradually transitioning to increased liability.

Recognition of compliance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as meeting future disclosure requirements in the UK.

Government funding for low-cost GHG calculators or introduction of financial incentives for companies that purchase one.

