techUK
|Printable version
techUK responds to the Call for Evidence on Scope 3 emissions reporting
Last week, techUK submitted its response to the Call for Evidence on Scope 3 emissions reporting in the UK.
In the response, techUK acknowledged the value in reporting Scope 3 information. While expressing the industry’s support, we highlighted challenges associated with obtaining and comparing Scope 3 data and emphasised the importance of giving companies a degree of flexibility in reporting this specific category of carbon emissions. We also stressed the need for consideration of the impact on SMEs.
Some of the specific measures that we advocated for include:
- Staged phasing-in approach, where large business must do more sooner, and smaller firms have longer to do less.
- Standardised approach so that data is presented in the same way across different providers, starting with large Scope 3 emitters such as waste disposal entities.
- Safe harbour provision to build confidence in Scope 3 disclosures, gradually transitioning to increased liability.
- Recognition of compliance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) as meeting future disclosure requirements in the UK.
- Government funding for low-cost GHG calculators or introduction of financial incentives for companies that purchase one.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-responds-to-the-call-for-evidence-on-scope-3-emissions-reporting.html
Latest News from
techUK
Pro-competition regime for Digital Markets – House of Lords Stages19/12/2023 16:25:00
techUK welcomes the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill including the pro-competition regime for Digital Markets which plans to put the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) on a statutory footing.
UK Government to implement a new carbon import levy18/12/2023 16:05:00
This morning, the government has announced that the UK will implement a new carbon import levy on some products from 2027 to help to protect businesses against cheaper imports from countries with less strict climate policies.
Central Government Council highlights 202318/12/2023 11:25:00
A summary of the work that techUK's Central Government Council has been up to this year.
The Data Protection and Digital Information (No. 2) Bill: unlocking the potential of data-driven growth while maintaining high privacy standards18/12/2023 09:10:00
As the DPDI Bill completes its passage of Parliament techUK sets out the key benefits of the Bill as well as areas for improvement
Telecoms security and resilience update - December 202315/12/2023 12:25:00
Ofcom has proposed to update its resilience guidance to provide greater clarity on how UK telecoms companies can reduce the risk of network outages.
Shoosmiths key takeaways from techUK's Digital Ethics Summit14/12/2023 13:25:00
On December 7, 2022, techUK and partners hosted the sixth annual Digital Ethics Summit, which brought together academics, philosophers, attorneys, technology specialists, policymakers, and other critical stakeholders.
techUK webinar: the role of technology in the green skills transition13/12/2023 16:20:00
techUK held a webinar exploring the intersection between digital and green skills, including both the opportunities and challenges towards reaching net zero ambitions. This includes looking at the current education market and whether this is fit to meet digital and green skills requirements, along with identifying how technology can enable the skills for green practices.
The AI Act - what do we know so far?13/12/2023 15:10:00
After a 36-hour negotiating marathon, a provisional agreement on the EU AI Act was struck between EU policymakers on Friday (8th). The provisional agreement outlines that the AI Act should apply two years after its entry into force, with some exceptions for specific provisions.