techUK
|Printable version
techUK Responds to the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee Inquiry | A flexible grid for the future
Our response focuses on the technological landscape and the pivotal role that innovation and digitalisation play in realising a sustainable energy system.
Read our full response here.
techUK is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Energy Security and Net Zero select committee's call for evidence, focusing on the pivotal role of innovation and digitalisation in shaping a sustainable energy system. Our response underscores the immense potential of digital infrastructure, the integration of renewable energy sources, the imperative for collaboration, and the challenges associated with technology adoption.
Grid Connection Reform: The need for reforming grid connection processes and investment has been emphasised as a critical step towards attracting investments and fostering confidence in the energy sector. By harnessing digital technologies such as AI, machine learning, quantum computing, and digital twins, we can enhance the efficiency and accuracy of power dispatch, thereby contributing to a more resilient and flexible energy infrastructure.
Leveraging Digital Infrastructure for a Sustainable Energy Ecosystem: Our response highlights the transformative power of digitalisation in revolutionising the energy landscape. By adopting smart grids, IoT enabled devices, and advanced data analytics, utilities can achieve resource optimisation, waste reduction, and enhanced overall system efficiency. Embracing digital technologies offers the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly, advancing the UK's journey towards a net zero future. The imperative of collaboration and the urgency of embracing digital solutions to address decarbonisation challenges are vital for achieving energy security and a cleaner energy ecosystem.
We urge the government to prioritise initiatives that accelerate the deployment of digital technologies, fostering innovation, and collaboration across the industry. By embracing digital twins and advanced modelling tools, we can optimise energy systems and drive informed decision-making. Innovation is at the core of our vision, and by fostering an environment that encourages experimentation and partnerships, we can steer the UK towards becoming a global leader in sustainable energy solutions. Collaboration among stakeholders, including government, industry, academia, and civil society, is essential in realising our shared goal of a holistic and resilient energy ecosystem that propels us towards a net zero future.
For any questions contact Teodora Kaneva at teodora.kaneva@techuk.org
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-responds-to-the-energy-security-and-net-zero-committee-inquiry-a-flexible-grid-for-the-future.html
Latest News from
techUK
Guest blog: How to overcome digital engineering challenges29/08/2023 12:25:00
Simon Pickersgill, UK Managing Director at Qualitest, shares his thoughts on digital engineering.
Government releases SME Spend Data for 2021/2225/08/2023 16:20:00
Government has a target of spending £1 in every £3 (33%) of its procurement budget with SMEs and is taking a range of measures to try to achieve this.
Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism's (CBAM) transitional phase – What does it mean for the UK Tech Sector?24/08/2023 13:20:00
Between 1 October 2023 to 2025, the European Union’s (EU) policy mechanism addressing trading goods’ over-estimated carbon emissions will initiate its transitional phase, during which time quarterly emissions reporting will be required – meaning businesses will need to follow new compliance and reporting requirements, getting ready for reporting measures which will incur cost implications and operational changes
Ministry of Defence Request for Information: Commando Force Mission Partner (Digital Battlespace)24/08/2023 10:10:00
The MOD is looking for information from industry to gain an awareness of companies that can help scale and support an experimental defence network architecture through the concept known as a “Mission Partner”. The intent is to enable the scaling, delivery and support of digital services.
Call for submissions: Digital Twin Campaign Week 2 – 6 October 2023 #DigitalTwin2324/08/2023 09:10:00
This Campaign Week will be focusing on Digital Twin growth opportunities. Showcasing the market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends influencing the global market.
New techUK Local Public Services Committee 2023 announced23/08/2023 09:05:00
techUK is delighted to announce the members of the Local Public Services Committee for the September 2023 to July 2025 tenure.
techUK National Security Committee Strategic Priorities 202318/08/2023 14:25:00
Governed by the National Security Committee, the mission of techUK's National Security programme is to advocate for and provide better collaboration between industry and the National Security community to create an environment for meaningful transformation across the sector.
Opportunity: Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit - Threats and Opportunities of AI for Policing18/08/2023 09:10:00
techUK is working closely with the Home Office National Policing Capabilities Unit (NPCU) to carry out a scoping exercise with industry around advances in AI, what they mean for public safety, what capabilities might be needed to respond to AI-enabled criminality and what opportunities these advances provide Policing.