techUK
|Printable version
techUK response to the NHS 10-Year Health Workforce Plan consultation
techUK, representing its health and care membership, has submitted evidence to NHS England’s consultation on the 10-Year Health Plan to help shape a system that is more preventative, more community-based, and more digitally enabled.
Introduction:
Download the full response here
techUK, representing its health and care membership, has submitted evidence to NHS England’s consultation on the 10-Year Health Plan to help shape a system that is more preventative, more community-based, and more digitally enabled. Our response draws on case studies, data and operational insight from suppliers working day-to-day with trusts, ICSs, local authorities and housing partners to deliver the very shifts set out in the consultation: moving care closer to home, scaling preventive and population-health approaches, and empowering frontline teams to improve services.
Members were clear that these ambitions are already being delivered in parts of the system; through virtual wards, remote monitoring, EPR-enabled workflow redesign, AI-supported triage, and integrated community models – but that progress is uneven and too often held back by legacy IT, fragmented data, and short-term funding. Our submission therefore focuses on what is working, the digital and workforce enablers behind it, and the policy changes needed to embed interoperability, invest in skills, and give ICSs the authority and tools to deliver at place level.
By publishing this response, techUK aims to share industry evidence with the wider health and care community, highlight the measurable productivity and workforce benefits of digital transformation, and support national policymakers as they finalise the plan.
Download the full response here
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-response-to-the-nhs-10-year-health-workforce-plan-consultation.html
Latest News from
techUK
Justice and emergency services digital skills catalogue11/11/2025 15:20:00
The Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) are delighted to launch the digital skills catalogue for the public sector!
Life sciences investment – techUK response to call for evidence11/11/2025 14:20:00
We are submitting this evidence to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee in response to its consultation on Life Sciences Investment.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies11/11/2025 11:25:00
See upcoming events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…
The Science and Tech Committee release report outlining urgency to support financing and scaling of UK science and technology11/11/2025 09:25:00
This week, the Science and Tech Committee published their report 'Bleeding to death: the science and technology growth emergency', a report into financing and scaling UK science and technology.
Government backs UK quantum innovation with £14 million investment10/11/2025 16:25:00
The UK Government has announced over £14 million in new funding to accelerate the development and deployment of quantum technologies across key sectors including health, defence, energy, and transport.
What does the Curriculum and Assessment Review mean for technology and computing education?10/11/2025 14:05:00
As part of the Curriculum and Assessment Review, techUK worked with its Digital Skills in Education Policy Group to respond to the Call for Evidence in November 2024, emphasising the need to take action to ensure learners are being equipped with the skills they will need to navigate a society and economy enabled by current and emerging technologies such as AI.
Social value that delivers: make it measurable, flexible and SME-friendly10/11/2025 10:15:00
Over the summer, techUK worked with members on an industry response to the government’s consultation on further reforms to public procurement. One of the core areas of the consultation centres around social value and how to improve it in the procurement process.
October wrap-up: What the techUK health and social care programme delivered06/11/2025 16:25:00
Throughout October, members came together to exchange ideas on how technology can move healthcare delivery forward, from improving patient pathways to supporting the workforce behind them.
Telecoms Fraud Charter: Industry to combat UK's most prevalent crime06/11/2025 13:15:00
The UK telecoms sector has today launched an updated Telecoms Fraud Sector Charter, marking a significant escalation in the industry's fight against fraud – now the country's most common crime according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales.