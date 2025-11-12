techUK response to the NHS 10-Year Health Workforce Plan consultation

techUK, representing its health and care membership, has submitted evidence to NHS England’s consultation on the 10-Year Health Plan to help shape a system that is more preventative, more community-based, and more digitally enabled.

Introduction:

techUK, representing its health and care membership, has submitted evidence to NHS England’s consultation on the 10-Year Health Plan to help shape a system that is more preventative, more community-based, and more digitally enabled. Our response draws on case studies, data and operational insight from suppliers working day-to-day with trusts, ICSs, local authorities and housing partners to deliver the very shifts set out in the consultation: moving care closer to home, scaling preventive and population-health approaches, and empowering frontline teams to improve services.

Members were clear that these ambitions are already being delivered in parts of the system; through virtual wards, remote monitoring, EPR-enabled workflow redesign, AI-supported triage, and integrated community models – but that progress is uneven and too often held back by legacy IT, fragmented data, and short-term funding. Our submission therefore focuses on what is working, the digital and workforce enablers behind it, and the policy changes needed to embed interoperability, invest in skills, and give ICSs the authority and tools to deliver at place level.

By publishing this response, techUK aims to share industry evidence with the wider health and care community, highlight the measurable productivity and workforce benefits of digital transformation, and support national policymakers as they finalise the plan.

Download the full response here