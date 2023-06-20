techUK response to the Ofgem Open Letter - Future reform to the electricity connections process

techUK responded on behalf of its members to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) open letter on future reforms to electricity connections.

To inform our response techUK held a workshop on 1 June 2023 chaired by Rich Hampshire, Vice President Consulting Expert at CGI and Chair of techUK's Smart Energy and Utilities Steering Board.

This consultation exercise, with our members interested in energy reforms, informed our response which includes some of our observations, recommendations and barriers that need to be overcome. You can see our reflections of how the current system impacts the tech sector, including the data centres sector, EV rollout, science and tech investment and road to Net Zero, along with proposed recommendations in the response here.

techUK also flagged in our cover letter accompanying our response, the letter issued this week by the GLA. The GLA remains concerned about how quickly these reforms will take effect and show results; and how much impact they will have to their case in West London, compared to other parts of the UK. It remains the GLA’s view that proactive investment ahead of demand is needed across London to support the delivery of Net Zero by 2030, as well as affordable housing delivery.

techUK flagged this case as an example of the urgency of this reform as other areas of the UK may follow similar footsteps given the electrification of heat, transport, and digital service infrastructure.

techUK will continue to work with members across programmes on the energy capacity challenges.

