techUK
|Printable version
techUK response to the Ofgem Open Letter - Future reform to the electricity connections process
techUK responded on behalf of its members to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) open letter on future reforms to electricity connections.
To inform our response techUK held a workshop on 1 June 2023 chaired by Rich Hampshire, Vice President Consulting Expert at CGI and Chair of techUK's Smart Energy and Utilities Steering Board.
This consultation exercise, with our members interested in energy reforms, informed our response which includes some of our observations, recommendations and barriers that need to be overcome. You can see our reflections of how the current system impacts the tech sector, including the data centres sector, EV rollout, science and tech investment and road to Net Zero, along with proposed recommendations in the response here.
techUK also flagged in our cover letter accompanying our response, the letter issued this week by the GLA. The GLA remains concerned about how quickly these reforms will take effect and show results; and how much impact they will have to their case in West London, compared to other parts of the UK. It remains the GLA’s view that proactive investment ahead of demand is needed across London to support the delivery of Net Zero by 2030, as well as affordable housing delivery.
techUK flagged this case as an example of the urgency of this reform as other areas of the UK may follow similar footsteps given the electrification of heat, transport, and digital service infrastructure.
techUK will continue to work with members across programmes on the energy capacity challenges.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-response-to-the-ofgem-open-letter-future-reform-to-the-electricity-connections-process.html
Latest News from
techUK
Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty TechSprint16/06/2023 15:05:00
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is holding its three-day Consumer Duty TechSprint covering the operational experiences towards consumer data integration of the sector's innovative solutions.
State of the Connected Home 202315/06/2023 11:20:00
techUK, in partnership with GfK, is delighted to release the seventh edition of our annual State of the Connected Home report.
Home Office - Police National Computer (PNC) Service Continuity Updated Market Communication09/06/2023 11:15:00
On 24th March 2023, techUK hosted a market engagement event for the Home Office in conjunction with the National Police Chief’s Council. Acting through the Law Enforcement Data Service (LEDS) programme, the department continues to assess the requirement for ensuring a contingency option is in place for PNC and therefore a potential future procurement to ensure the service continuity of the PNC if this is subsequently required
techUK recommendations for rail modernisation08/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK has set out recommendations for ensuring vital work to modernise the UK’s rail sector is able to continue.
US and EU to draft an AI code of conduct07/06/2023 13:20:00
Every international summit seems to touch upon questions of AI Governance. This is due, in part, to the fast evolution of technologies like LLMs (Large Language Models), Generative AI, and various interventions by AI experts warning about the risks of the technology. As global discussions on AI governance gain momentum, one of the key initiatives being pursued is the Hiroshima AI process, which aims to establish comprehensive guidelines and frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment.
Moving from allyship to advocacy06/06/2023 16:05:00
Scotland is ready to address the root causes of female under-participation in entrepreneurship.
techUK partners with ITU ‘Green Digital Action’ COP 28 campaign06/06/2023 14:25:00
techUK is pleased to announce it is partnering with the UN, standards bodies, the World Bank and leading businesses to showcase how the global ICT sector can lead the way in reaching net zero with a newly announced COP 28 ‘Green Digital Action’ campaign on how digital tech can accelerate climate ambition and decarbonise itself.
A UK Tech Plan: How the next Government can use technology to build a better Britain06/06/2023 11:25:00
techUK is excited to announce the publication of our UK tech plan: How the next Government can use technology to build a better Britain.