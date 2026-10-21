techUK sets out industry positions on consumer wearables and digital therapeutics

Consumer wearables and digital therapeutics (DTx) both offer a significant opportunity to help people stay healthy, detect conditions earlier and support the shift from hospital to community. Realising that opportunity depends on clear routes to regulation, evidence, adoption and funding.

Today, techUK is publishing two position statements that set out where industry stands, shaped by engagement with manufacturers, suppliers and clinical experts. Each makes specific asks of Government, the MHRA, DHSC and NHS England.

Consumer wearable health technology sets out the common ground on how wearable features that can inform health and care should be regulated, evidenced and adopted.

It makes four asks:

an accreditation route within the MHRA’s regulatory reform

a clear route into the NHS and social care

baseline clinical data standards

a dedicated conversation on funding.

Read the full techUK statement here

Digital therapeutics (DTx) sets out industry’s shared position on how DTx should be regulated, commissioned and funded, with the aim of parity with medicines.

It makes three asks:

a funded and predictable reimbursement pathway

patient choice through multiple routes to market

safe access earlier in the care pathway.

Read the full techUK statement here

To get involved in techUK’s work in this area, contact the Health and Social Care programme team.