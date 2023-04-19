techUK
|Printable version
techUK signs Multi-Association Letter on Indonesian Ministry of Finance Regulation 190
techUK joins other tech and business trade associations in expressing its concerns with the Indonesian government‘s new Ministry of Finance Regulation No. 190.
Regulation 190 imposes new customs obligations on imports of intangible goods, such as digital tools, knowledge and content which is transmitted electronically across borders. These barriers to trade increase costs and uncertainty, which prevents the development of the Indonesian digital sector.
techUK, along with trade bodies from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the US, condemn this move. Unfortunately, this will not just impact foreign businesses, but also limit the access of Indonesians to global services and hurt Indonesian MSMEs and start-ups. A joint study by the OECD and ECIPE show that this move will increase prices and social welfare costs, decrease GDP, and leave Indonesia at risk of retaliatory trade measures, which may not be digitally-based.
We urge the Government of Indonesia to provide greater clarity on the coverage of the intangible goods that are subject to customs duties and the procedural details of the implementation such as a timeline.
If Indonesia were to reverse these counterproductive measures, and engage in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and WTO e-commerce tariff moratorium, the Indonesian digital sector would see a much greater level of investment.
Please find the full letter here.
If members have any questions, please reach out to the techUK trade team via daniel.clarke@techuk.org
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-signs-multi-association-letter-on-indonesian-ministry-of-finance-regulation-190.html
Latest News from
techUK
The next phase of Open Banking – roadmap for delivering the Future Entity17/04/2023 15:05:00
Today (17 April), HM Treasury has published the much-anticipated recommendations for the next phase of open banking in the UK by setting out the roadmap for the work of the Joint Regulation Oversight Committee (JROC).
The UK’s pro-competition regime for digital markets: how do we make it a success for UK tech?14/04/2023 13:10:00
techUK sets out four broad principles to deliver a successful pro-competition regime for digital markets
FS Policy Explainer | The Digital Tech Sector’s Views on the Critical Third Parties Regulatory Regime | DP3/2214/04/2023 11:15:00
Following the FCA’s important Discussion Paper (DP3/22) covering the UK Government’s proposed regulatory regime covering Critical Third Parties within the financial system, the regulator is now seeking the input of members to understand the cost involved in implementing this work
Ofcom launches three new spectrum consultations13/04/2023 11:25:00
The UK regulator Ofcom - responsible for managing the UK’s radio spectrum - has published three new spectrum consultations: a review of its shared licence scheme, a further consultation on mmWave spectrum and a consultation on the future use of 2100 MHz frequencies.
Get involved in techUK’s Local Public Services Innovation Week12/04/2023 13:25:00
Call for guest blogs from members and stakeholders on #LPSInnovation, looking at how digital innovations can transform local public service outcomes.
The UK Wireless Infrastructure Strategy12/04/2023 12:25:00
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, has after much anticipation, announced a package of measures to use wireless infrastructure to “unlock growth, innovation and potential” across the country. The measures include a landmark ambition for all populated areas of the UK to be covered by ‘standalone’ 5G by 2030, and a £8m funding boost for connecting the remotest parts of the UK with satellite broadband.
The UK's new strategic vision for spectrum policy12/04/2023 11:25:00
Accompanying the Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published a new Spectrum Statement, setting out its strategic vision and principles for spectrum policy in the UK.
Transforming Trade in the 4th Industrial Revolution - UK Leadership, Technology and Common Law | #techUKDigitalTrade06/04/2023 14:25:00
The Electronic Trade Documents Bill is one of the most important Bills you’ve never heard of. It has a simple purpose – to allow the digitisation of trade documents – but more than this it is a hugely significant technology bill.
Government publishes next steps on People at the Heart of Care white paper - what does it mean for tech?06/04/2023 11:25:00
Following the publication of the People at the Heart of Care white paper [December 2021] the Government has now set out plans to further digitise the social care sector and support the workforce, including detail on the allocation of previously announced funding.