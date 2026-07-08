techUK signs UK government’s Cyber Resilience Pledge

On Tuesday 7 July at a special event held at No.10, the UK government launched its Cyber Resilience Pledge and techUK is proud to be one of the first signatories.

Cyber threats in the UK are becoming more intense, frequent, and sophisticated, inflicting serious financial and social harm on businesses and citizens alike. Building stronger cyber resilience is a shared responsibility that demands collective action from government and industry together. Given the rapid pace of technological development, businesses of all sizes must act now to protect themselves.

The Pledge invites organisations to make a voluntary public commitment to strengthen their cyber resilience by taking three practical actions:

We have long held the view that cyber resilience is a critical business and organisational enabler. It underpins our growth, our economic security, and the safety and security of our people. With the average cost of significant cyber-attacks to the UK economy recently estimated to be £14.7billion annually – the equivalent of 0.5% of our GDP – it’s clear that cyber security and resilience must be recognised as a leadership responsibility and should no longer be viewed as an IT issue alone. We are, therefore, proud signatories of the Government’s Cyber Resilience Pledge, committing to the practical actions set out for our own organisation as well as continuing to champion, more widely, accountability for cyber risk at the board level. Julian David CEO, techUK

Join us by signing up! Find out more about government’s Cyber Resilience Pledge.

See the full list of current signatories.

You can view techUK’s signed pledge.