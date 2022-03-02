techUK statement on the invasion of Ukraine by Russia

techUK is strongly recommending a number of actions for organisations following the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Cyber Security

The National Cyber Security Centre has stated that there is a heightened cyber security threat to UK organisations.

While the NCSC is not aware of any current specific threats to UK organisations in relation to events in and around Ukraine, there has been an historical pattern of cyber attacks on Ukraine with international consequences.

The NCSC – which is a part of GCHQ – has urged organisations to follow its guidance on steps to take when the cyber threat is heightened.

Sanctions and Export Controls

The UK Government, alongside most Western nations, has announced a range of sanctions including freezing assets of major Russian banks and banning hi-tech exports.

You can read about the latest sanctions on both Russian and Belarussian entities here.

The UK, in conjunction with international partners, has excluded several Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system. You can read more on the potential steps you should be taking with regard to this here.

techUK’s Market Access team is continuing to monitor the developing situation and is liaising directly with the UK Government. We expect further designations over the course of this week and you can sign-up to relevant mailers here.

The Government has asked the Export Support Services to provide advice to companies who may have queries or concerns. You can contact them through the dedicated online service or call 0300 303 8955.

Colleagues and Staff

For those businesses that still have British nationals in Russia and Ukraine please refer to the linked embassy pages for more information.

techUK is also supporting our staff members with direct connections to Ukraine and the bordering countries who are particularly impacted by concerns brought on by the war especially the plight of the many refugees who need urgent help.