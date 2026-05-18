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techUK Supply Chain Security Campaign Week 2026
techUK is excited to launch its inaugural Supply Chain Security Campaign Week, taking place from 18–22 May 2026, bringing together insights and expertise from across our Cyber Resilience, Defence and National Security programmes.
Welcome to techUK’s Supply Chain Security Campaign Week!
This week, we shine a spotlight on the evolving challenges, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of secure and resilient supply chains across the UK.
As supply chains become increasingly digitised, interconnected and globally distributed, securing them has become a critical priority for organisations across every sector. From managing third-party cyber risk and strengthening operational resilience, to protecting critical national infrastructure and defence supply networks, the integrity of supply chains is now fundamental to the UK’s economic prosperity and national security.
This campaign week will explore the technologies, policies and collaborative approaches shaping supply chain security and showcase how techUK members and stakeholders are responding to an increasingly complex threat landscape. Throughout the week, contributions from across techUK’s Cyber Resilience, Defence and National Security programmes will examine the role of innovation, collaboration and resilience in securing the UK’s supply chains.
Across the week, contributions from techUK members and stakeholders will explore themes including:
- Emerging technologies in supply chain security: opportunities, risks and resilience
- Third-party risk management and accountability across supply chains
- Global approaches to supply chain security, standards and best practice
- The role of public-private collaboration in strengthening national resilience
- Defence supply chain security and the implications of AI, autonomy and digital transformation
- Managing legacy systems, shadow IT and emerging risks associated with unapproved AI tools
- Building secure and resilient supply chains across critical sectors and industries
As part of the week, techUK will also launch Supply Chain Security in Practice Playbook, a collection of real-world case studies bringing together practical insights and proven strategies to help organisations of all sizes strengthen resilience across their supply chains.
Follow the conversation throughout the week using #SupplyChainSecurityWeek.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-supply-chain-security-campaign-week-2026.html
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