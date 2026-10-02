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techUK to sign Memorandum of Understanding with CIECA as part of Taiwan delegation to the UK
Today, Friday 2 October 2026, techUK will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA).
CIECA is a member-led organisation of Taiwanese businesses committed to expanding market opportunities for Taiwanese firms across the globe. CIECA works through a network of 162 organisations across 99 countries and with the Taiwanese government to fulfil its mandate to deepen international links between Taiwan and partner countries and facilitate economic and technological exchange.
The MoU focuses, among other workstreams, on deepening collaboration between the tech sectors of the UK and Taiwan, facilitating new commercial partnerships and reducing barriers to trade between the UK and Taiwan. Julian David OBE, CEO of techUK, and Joseph Lyu, Chairman of CIECA, will sign the MoU in the presence of Ministers from the UK and Taiwan in London.
The UK and Taiwan have two extremely dynamic tech sectors. The UK’s tech sector is the third largest globally, with strengths in fields such as design, IP, software and advanced technologies, while Taiwan produces 90% of leading-edge logic chips, 90% of AI servers and 70% of the world’s laptops, and is predicted to grow its GDP as a whole by more than 10% in 2026. The MoU is designed to cement the institutional partnership between these two sectors and expand opportunities where the UK and Taiwan can contribute to one another’s prosperity. This includes through promoting dialogue and partnerships between UK and Taiwanese tech companies and working to address barriers to digital trade as outlined in the Digital Pillar of the Enhanced Trade Partnership.
As neither tech sector is able to support an end-to-end supply chain, this MoU will also strengthen the resilience of both sectors through the cultivation of complementary strengths that currently exist and which are yet to fully emerge.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-to-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-with-cieca-as-part-of-taiwan-delegation-to-the-uk.html
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