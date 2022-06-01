techUK
|Printable version
techUK, UKIBC and NASSCOM publish a joint position paper on the importance of data transfers for UK-India digital trade
techUK, UK India Business Council and NASSCOM have released a Joint Position Paper on Enabling Data Transfers for India-UK Digital Trade aimed at promoting data protection in both countries while enabling free flow of data in the UK-India corridor.
The paper makes a series of recommendations for both governments to consider as part of the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations. The Joint Position Paper will inform the governments on their efforts to reform domestic regimes on personal data protection, cross-border data transfers, and encourages bilateral discussions towards securing a data adequacy agreement. This includes recommendations for both governments to commit to the protection of personal information via adequate and comprehensive legal regimes, including a dedicated digital trade chapter in the proposed FTA. Such a chapter, the report says, may cover several topics, including protection of privacy and personal information, international data flows, paperless trading, online consumer protection, cooperation on fintech, data innovation and artificial intelligence.
Regarding domestic data protection and transfer regimes, the paper offers suggestions on the specific areas for both countries to prioritize as they finalise their respective domestic legal regimes on data protection and transfers. India, via the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), is currently considering the latest iteration of a comprehensive draft data protection law- the Data Protection Bill of 2021 (DPB 2021) that was released by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), post reviewing an earlier version called the Personal Data Protection Bill of 2019 (PDP Bill). On the other hand, UK, through its Department for Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS), has recently concluded a consultation process on taking its current framework on data regulation in ‘a new direction’ by considering reforms needed to secure a ‘pro-growth and trusted data regime’.
The Indian Tech industry is a significant investor in the UK and plays a leading role in achieving India’s position as the second-largest source of FDI in the UK. It does so by employing and upskilling local talent, contributing to the UK’s corporate competitiveness, and creating economic growth and other positive spillovers from a thriving digital sector. At the same time, there are over 100 British Capability Centres in India leveraging India’s digital talent, innovative capabilities, and scale to drive enterprise competitiveness, by solving complex problems and managing risk. Total trade in goods and services between the UK and India was £24.3 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2021 according to DIT estimates.[1]
Joint position paper on Enabling data Transfers for UK-India Digital Trade.PDF 1
Julian David, CEO, techUK, said: “techUK is pleased to partner with NASSCOM and UKIBC on highlighting the importance of free and open data transfers for the UK-India digital trade corridor. Digital and data services are going to drive the future trading partnership between the UK and India, and it is therefore important that cross-border data flows with an adequate data protection regime are central to future bilateral trade relations. The launch of UK-India FTA negotiations offers the opportunity to deepen the bilateral tech partnership and work towards a data adequacy partnership.”
Meghna Misra-Elder, Associate Director, UKIBC said: “Digital technology, data and the exchange of information are increasingly important, across all services sectors, in global trade and therefore are essential to services powerhouses like the UK and India. It is vital that there is a India-UK data adequacy partnership to spur cross-border data transfers, innovation and collaboration. We urge the governments to use the FTA negotiations to accelerate this data adequacy partnership. ”
Shivendra Singh, Vice President & Head Global Trade, NASSCOM said: “Technology has taken up the centre stage and will play a significant role in doubling the bilateral trade between India and UK. Given digital revenues will be the lynchpin of this growth story, it is important that we are able to build convergence on data and digital. It will hugely benefit the large, SME’s and start-up ecosystem.”
If you have any questions about the report or techUK's UK-India Tech Forum, get in touch with jana.psarska@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-ukibc-and-nasscom-highlight-importance-of-data-transfers-for-india-uk-digital-trade-in-a-joint-report.html
Latest News from
techUK
Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence30/05/2022 15:20:00
The Cyber Resilience Strategy for Defence outlines the Ministry of Defence’s vision to build a stronger, cyber-resilient Defence.
MOD DE&S: Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)27/05/2022 16:20:00
DE&S Ships Support will be publishing Pre Qualification Questionnaires for 3 new Multi-Supplier Frameworks (1.Spares & Consumables, 2.Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul, and 3.Technical Services) in support of the Marine Systems Transformation Programme (MaST)
Digital currencies, unlocking innovation in payments27/05/2022 09:05:00
Digital currencies are emerging across the globe, with industry-led initiatives and new projects being explored by governments. Internationally, regulators and policymakers are exploring the use cases for digital currencies, as well as the best regulatory frameworks.
RegTech on the rise to tackle fraud26/05/2022 16:15:00
RegTech, a game changer in the fight against fraud
Delivering DSIS: One year on26/05/2022 15:15:00
Minister for Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin has delivered a written statement to Parliament outlining the progress made in the first year since the publication of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy
Regular sessions with NHS Transformation’s Adult Social Care team announced26/05/2022 09:20:00
techUK and the NHS Transformation Directorate’s Adult Social Care team have recently announced greater collaboration that will see the organisations hold bi-monthly ‘check-ins’ for techUK members.
Local Public Services Innovation: Creating a catalyst for change23/05/2022 16:25:00
techUK, in collaboration with its Local Public Services Committee, has published a new report making the case for enhanced digital innovation adoption across the UK’s local public services to improve citizens’ lives.
How the global payments landscape is rapidly evolving20/05/2022 15:20:00
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digitalisation of payments, with consumers shifting from physical cash to digital and contactless payment instruments at a rate unprecedented. This development combined with the continued need to support cash and the surge of digital currencies initiatives has raised questions about the need of a renewed regulatory framework in Europe, and the United Kingdom.
Private networks: a new user guide by techUK19/05/2022 16:25:00
As technology innovation continues to allow the UK to grow its economy, technology trade association techUK recently (17 May 2022) released a new guide outlining the benefits of private networks adoption, ‘Private networks: a user guide by techUK’.