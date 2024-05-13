techUK
techUK Unleashing Innovation Week 2024
#UnleashInnovation – techUK's Technology and Innovation programme is excited to host its innovation campaign week, as part of the Unleashing Innovation campaign, from 13-17 May.
Welcome to techUK's Unleashing Innovation Week!
During this week, we are exploring the emerging and transformative technologies at the heart of UK research and innovation.
In a year where technological breakthroughs have brought generative AI, Quantum, web 3.0 and automation technologies to the apex of public imagination and elevated UK science, technology and innovation to the forefront of UK policy, it has never been more important to focus on the opportunities of adopting and applying innovation to help people, society, the economy and the planet.
As such, this week will investigate how to leverage the UK's strengths across emerging technologies to push forward the application and commercialisation, highlighting best practice on industry and government collaboration that is enabling success.
