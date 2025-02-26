techUK welcomes government’s first digital inclusion strategy in a decade

The Action Plan, built with collaboration with industry in mind, incorporates many of techUK’s key recommendations and lobbying efforts.

Today (26 Feb), the UK government has published its Digital Inclusion Action Plan: First Steps. The plan includes several initiatives aimed to boost digital skills, reduce data and device poverty across the country, break down barriers to digital services, and increase confidence in digital—particularly among the elderly and low-income households. The Action Plan is the first step in providing the central digital inclusion strategy the UK needs to support those efforts already taking place.

We are glad to see so many of techUK’s recommendations adopted by the Action Plan, including the notion that a dedicated team within the Department for Science, Inclusion & Technology (DSIT) needs to be created to tackle exclusion and ministerial support for spearheading the agenda as was proposed in our UK Tech Plan. The strategy also includes establishing a Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund for businesses, and creating a Digital Inclusion Action Committee (an expert advisory group) which will be chaired by Baroness Hilary Armstrong.

Our members have already been committed to fighting digital exclusion, pledging and working on long-established initiatives including Google, CityFibre, VM02, Vodafone, Vodafone, Deloitte, BT, Openreach, Sky, & Three. In addition to delivering digital skills support, our members’ efforts include working to provide devices and data, including through the National Device Bank and the National Data Bank, which directly tackle data poverty for those who cannot afford the means to get online.

We are pleased that the government has committed to working with our partners, FutureDotNow and the Digital Poverty Alliance, both of which techUK is a proud member. This will ensure that the great work already being done is progressed with government support.

Another provision influenced by techUK's input is the government’s adoption of the Essential Digital Skills Framework to be integrated into public sector skills provisions and as a base for future skills initiatives. The Framework, created with FutureDotNow, outlines the fundamental tasks to set up an individual for success online.

Since 2014, techUK has called for delivery of a ‘digital for everyone’ inclusion strategy by 2020, to ensure that all UK adults have the basic digital skills required to communicate, find goods and services and access information online. Given our ever-growing mission to be an AI-enable country, we must ensure that everyone in the UK is able take full advantage of the benefits of digital and AI, in the workplace and at home.

We look forward to working closely with government and continuing to work with our existing partners and members to close the digital divide forever. Members interested in this work should contact Archie Breare: archie.breare@techuk.org.

Antony Walker, Deputy CEO, techUK said:

“Everyone, regardless of their background, should have access to the digital skills they need to be empowered not just at work but also in their day-to-day life. In the digital age we live in today, it is imperative that everyone is at ease using digital technologies. “The UK tech sector stands behind the government’s mission to close the digital divide. Many of our members are already tackling digital exclusion head on and this Action Plan will support their efforts and enable businesses to do even more.”