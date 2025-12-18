techUK
|Printable version
techUK welcomes the UK’s return to Erasmus+ after long calling for re-engagement
techUK welcomes the announcement that the UK will rejoin the EU’s Erasmus+ programme from 2027. This is a hugely positive step for the UK’s education, skills and talent ecosystem and a clear win for young British students.
techUK continued to push for the UK to become an associated third country in the Erasmus+ programme in its manifesto ahead of the 2024 UK General Election. This is a policy outcome that techUK has consistently and constructively called for over a number of years, reflecting the importance our members place on global mobility, world-class skills development and maintaining the UK’s competitiveness as a leading digital economy.
A UK tech plan: How the next government can use technology to build a better Britain
techUK worked with our nearly 1000 members, ranging from SMEs, to UK champions and global businesses, to set out the sector's view on how the next government can utilise technology to create a better Britain for people, society, the economy and the planet.
The UK’s rejoining of this important channel for international study, vocational placements and cultural exchange, will boost the skills pipeline that the UK tech employers rely on while also strengthening links between UK and EU research innovation communities. Reestablishing these people-to-people ties will help build a more globally competitive tech workforce and support collaboration on education and digital skills initiatives.
Since Brexit, techUK has advocated for a Youth Mobility Scheme with the EU and championed the idea that young people in the UK should have access to cultural exchange, education, and early career development with the EU. Britain already has similar agreements with 12 countries, including South Korea, Iceland, Uruguay, Hong Kong and Taiwan, which allows young people to study or work in the UK for up to two years.
While the UK government’s focus on reducing net migration is recognised, implementing such a scheme would strategically support the UK tech sector in tackling long-standing skills shortages by opening access to a wider pool of young European tech talent. At the same time, it would enable UK youth to gain valuable international experience in leading European tech hubs. Only 23,000 people came to the UK in 2023 under the UK’s existing youth mobility schemes. Such a scheme should be for 18–30-year-olds and have a cap to control the number of young people entering the country depending on the size of the country. The existing schemes have annual allowances, ranging from 100 visas for Andorra to 42,000 for Australia. This cap should be reviewed annually.
techUK International Policy and Trade Programme activities
techUK supports members with their international trade plans and aspirations. We help members to understand market opportunities, tackle market access barriers, and build partnerships in their target market. Visit the programme page here.
techUK Report - Enabling Growth and Resilience: the UK Tech Sector in an Uncertain World
New techUK report outlines key policy recommendations to boost the UK’s growth through the tech sector amid global challenges, emphasising resilience, trade leadership, and strategic investment.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-welcomes-the-uk-s-return-to-erasmus-after-long-calling-for-re-engagement.html
Latest News from
techUK
2025 – the year in defence18/12/2025 13:20:00
Defence Programme Manager Jeremy Wimble looks back at the changes to UK Defence in 2025.
UKRI announces £1 billion+ for quantum technologies in budget allocation18/12/2025 12:20:00
Yesterday UKRI announced budget allocations for the spending review period which includes over £1 billion for quantum technologies. This funding sits within UKRI’s new outcome-focused budget framework and will be delivered across multiple funding streams, reflecting quantum’s role as a cross cutting strategic technology. The allocation spans the full spreading review period, through to the financial year 2029-2030 and is intended to support the entire pipeline from fundamental research through to commercialisation.
UK energy regulators advance grid connections reforms17/12/2025 11:25:00
Last week saw a significant step forward in the journey to modernise Great Britain’s grid connection process, as part of DESNZ and Ofgem’s Connections Action Plan and NESO’s TMO4+ reforms.
Call for applications: Horizon Europe’s European Innovation Council work programme 202616/12/2025 16:25:00
UK applicants can now apply to 2026 calls under the following EIC schemes.
Ofcom publishes first post-OSA assessment of the tech sector16/12/2025 11:25:00
Ofcom’s first assessment since the Online Safety Act came into force highlights early progress, remaining gaps, and what businesses should expect in 2026.
Mobile ID verification will be essential to fight fraud in 202615/12/2025 16:25:00
Smartphones are ubiquitous. Around five billion people out of a global population of just over eight billion have access to a one.
Reflecting on a year of success in the JES programme15/12/2025 15:33:00
Before we step into a new year, we want to take a moment to celebrate everything we have achieved together through the 2025 Justice and Emergency Services Programme.
Are you a cyber security company providing products or services related to software and AI security?09/12/2025 16:05:00
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a new survey to map the UK’s AI and software cyber security services.