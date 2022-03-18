techUK will join UK-US Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland

On 16 March, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced joint UK-U.S. Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland taking place on March 21 and 22, 2022 and in the UK later this Spring.

techUK will join the UK delegation to Baltimore and support the government as they prepare to host the second leg of the dialogue in the UK. The transatlantic relationship is a key one for the UK tech sector, with the USA often being the first market of choice when companies look to scale up internationally.

Following on from President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement last year of a new ‘Atlantic Charter’, the UK-US Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade will explore how the United States and United Kingdom can collaborate to advance mutual international trade priorities rooted in our shared values, while promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

The trade ministers will use these events to further deepen the important U.S-UK bilateral trade relationship and address shared challenges and opportunities through discussions over the following months.

The Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade will also feature a diverse group of national and local stakeholders to advance these important talks on how to use trade policy to build a more modern, fair and responsible global economy.

Should members have any questions about the Dialogues and techUK’s participation, please reach out to sabina.ciofu@techuk.org