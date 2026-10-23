techUK
|Printable version
techUK writes to the Prime Minister calling for a UK-EU Digital Partnership Agreement
Ahead of the UK-EU Summit, techUK CEO Julian David OBE has written to the Prime Minister, urging the Government to make technology a strategic focus of the summit.
Technology is a powerful engine of growth. It shapes productivity, investment and the jobs of the future across the UK. The UK and EU already share deeply integrated technology markets, infrastructure and supply chains, and bilateral trade in digitally deliverable services is worth over $350 billion.
The letter welcomes the Government’s efforts to secure UK participation in the EU’s Made in Europe initiatives. It argues that any agreement must also cover digital technology and services. It also warns that the EU’s proposed Cloud and AI Development Act risks restricting trusted UK providers’ access to European markets. techUK’s initial modelling suggests this could cost the UK economy tens of billions of pounds over five years.
Download the letter here: Download PDF
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/insights/news/techuk-writes-to-the-prime-minister-calling-for-a-uk-eu-digital-partnership-agreement
Latest News from
techUK
techUK responds to report on autonomous vehicle passenger services in London23/10/2026 13:20:00
The London Assembly Transport Committee has published its report on autonomous passenger services in the capital. techUK contributed written evidence to the inquiry earlier this year, as did a number of our members.
AI isn't hitting a technology ceiling. It's hitting an operational one23/10/2026 11:10:00
In the past few years, companies have been seeing what AI can do. Now they're finding out what it takes to put AI to work across an entire organisation, and that's turning out to be a much harder challenge.
Ministry of Defence: Project Quiver Request for Information23/10/2026 10:10:00
Through Project QUIVER, the British Army is exploring opportunities to improve the speed, resilience and scalability of 155 mm artillery ammunition handling, resupply and reload activities across the logistics chain.
From AI experimentation to sustainable adoption and scale: A three-stage journey23/10/2026 09:10:00
Most organisations do not struggle to experiment with AI. The harder challenge is turning those experiments into capabilities that can be deployed repeatedly, governed confidently, and scaled sustainably.
Digital and Technologies Jobs Plan21/10/2026 16:25:00
The government has published its Digital and Technologies Jobs Plan, the workforce plan that sits within the Sector Plan in the Industrial Strategy, setting out how it will open up more routes into digital and technology careers, with a particular focus on young people.
techUK sets out industry positions on consumer wearables and digital therapeutics21/10/2026 15:25:00
Consumer wearables and digital therapeutics (DTx) both offer a significant opportunity to help people stay healthy, detect conditions earlier and support the shift from hospital to community. Realising that opportunity depends on clear routes to regulation, evidence, adoption and funding.
Industrial AI will be won on the factory that already exists21/10/2026 11:10:00
Industrial AI is where a model meets a schedule, a tolerance, and a person who will be blamed if the batch is wrong. The productivity story is real, and it is mostly unglamorous: fewer unplanned stops, faster quality decisions, cleaner handoffs through a supply chain, and design cycles that reuse what the plant already learned. The UK’s edge is not a greenfield AI factory. It is high-mix, regulated, export-facing industry that already records more than it uses.
Exploring the cutting edge of the AI industrial revolution21/10/2026 10:10:00
While frontier AI labs race to release ever more advanced models, real-world deployment remains at an early stage, only scratching the surface of what AI systems could make possible.
Industrial AI has a scaling problem. Perhaps we should stop blaming the technology21/10/2026 09:10:00
Imagine a manufacturer testing AI that predicts when a machine is likely to fail. The pilot works, engineers are impressed, and the business case promises fewer breakdowns. Then someone suggests deploying it across five factories, with different equipment, data systems and maintenance routines, and suddenly the algorithm is the straightforward part.
Supplier survey: Procurement in Justice and Emergency Services technology20/10/2026 17:05:00
Procurement is still one of the biggest challenges for suppliers working with policing, justice and fire and rescue services. From the time and cost of bidding to how contracts are scoped and awarded, these processes shape which suppliers can take part and how quickly new technology reaches the frontline.