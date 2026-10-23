techUK writes to the Prime Minister calling for a UK-EU Digital Partnership Agreement

Ahead of the UK-EU Summit, techUK CEO Julian David OBE has written to the Prime Minister, urging the Government to make technology a strategic focus of the summit.

Technology is a powerful engine of growth. It shapes productivity, investment and the jobs of the future across the UK. The UK and EU already share deeply integrated technology markets, infrastructure and supply chains, and bilateral trade in digitally deliverable services is worth over $350 billion.

The letter welcomes the Government’s efforts to secure UK participation in the EU’s Made in Europe initiatives. It argues that any agreement must also cover digital technology and services. It also warns that the EU’s proposed Cloud and AI Development Act risks restricting trusted UK providers’ access to European markets. techUK’s initial modelling suggests this could cost the UK economy tens of billions of pounds over five years.

Download the letter here: Download PDF