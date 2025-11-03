techUK
|Printable version
techUK’s Autumn 2025 Budget submission
techUK recently (31 October 2025) published its submission to HM Treasury for the Autumn 2025 Budget
techUK is also hosting a members-only webinar on 28 November where expert speakers will provide analysis of the Budget and what it means for the tech sector and wider economy.
In our response, developed in collaboration with our members, we highlight the importance of the tech sector to the government’s growth mission. Today, it is estimated that the digital economy represents around 13% of the total economy, is responsible for adding £286 billion in annual GVA, and employs over 2.9 million people. The first year and a half of this government has seen concrete plans put in place to grow the economy generally and tech ecosystem specifically, including the UK-US Tech Prosperity Deal, the Industrial Strategy and plans to digitise the public sector.
To support the further growth of the tech sector, what is needed now is for those plans to be enacted alongside other pro-business, confidence-creating measures that will boost the UK’s competitiveness and ensure there is a naturally high inflow of investment into the UK economy.
Since our submission to last year’s Autumn Budget, techUK has continued to call for measures to support the growth of the tech ecosystem and promote digitalisation across the wider economy (including the IS-8) to remain an innovative, globally competitive economy. We have been pleased to see the government adopt many of our recommendations. These included increasing support for high-growth businesses, pledging to maintain full expensing and stable corporation tax rates and a clear emphasis on the importance of driving digital adoption to support productivity. These are important tenets of stability that allow businesses to plan future investment.
Now though, despite the tight fiscal situation the government finds itself in, we must not undo the progress made with anti-investment measures for businesses.
In our response, developed in collaboration with our members, we highlight the importance of the tech sector to the government’s growth mission. Today, it is estimated that the digital economy represents around 13% of the total economy, is responsible for adding £286 billion in annual GVA, and employs over 2.9 million people. The first year and a half of this government has seen concrete plans put in place to grow the economy generally and tech ecosystem specifically, including the UK-US Tech Prosperity Deal, the Industrial Strategy and plans to digitise the public sector.
To support the further growth of the tech sector, what is needed now is for those plans to be enacted alongside other pro-business, confidence-creating measures that will boost the UK’s competitiveness and ensure there is a naturally high inflow of investment into the UK economy.
Since our submission to last year’s Autumn Budget, techUK has continued to call for measures to support the growth of the tech ecosystem and promote digitalisation across the wider economy (including the IS-8) to remain an innovative, globally competitive economy. We have been pleased to see the government adopt many of our recommendations. These included increasing support for high-growth businesses, pledging to maintain full expensing and stable corporation tax rates and a clear emphasis on the importance of driving digital adoption to support productivity. These are important tenets of stability that allow businesses to plan future investment.
Now though, despite the tight fiscal situation the government finds itself in, we must not undo the progress made with anti-investment measures for businesses.
Our Budget submission sets out how we can protect the gains made and bring further positive investment to the UK. It is divided into three pillars: Competitiveness, Public Sector Growth and Security and Resilience. Some of our most important recommendations from each pillar can be found below.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-autumn-2025-budget-submission.html
Latest News from
techUK
The United Kingdom-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: What’s in it for tech?03/11/2025 16:25:00
On October 29, the United Kingdom and Vietnam agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), strengthening cooperation between the two countries within six key pillars, including:
Technology and private sector innovation must be at the heart of rail reform03/11/2025 09:20:00
techUK has submitted a policy paper to Government ahead of the Railways Bill being published.
The UK’s net zero direction is firmly digital31/10/2025 10:25:00
techUK takes an early look at the Government’s plan for delivering on the UK’s Carbon Budget.
Regional perspectives on local net zero – unlocking the power of place through digital solutions and innovation28/10/2025 11:25:00
In October techUK brought together public sector leaders, technology providers and regional stakeholders from across the West Midlands to explore how digital technologies can accelerate local net zero delivery.
VAWG and RASSO impact day 202527/10/2025 16:05:00
Following our recent engagement with the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) on tackling VAWG and the recently established partnership, The Justice and Emergency Services team is pleased to be hosting our 2025 VAWG and RASSO impact day.
techUK position statement on the UK life sciences sector27/10/2025 11:20:00
As the UK’s trade association for the technology sector, with a strong and diverse health and life sciences membership, techUK reaffirms our full support for the Government’s ambition to become world-leading in life sciences, and for the vision set out in the Life Sciences Sector Plan.
Net Zero Business Census: The UK tech sector is leading on net zero, but more support needed to help SMEs keep pace24/10/2025 11:25:00
The 2025 UK Net Zero Business Census delivered by Planet Mark in partnership with the UK Business Climate Hub and Sage provides the most comprehensive picture yet of UK businesses’ progress towards a net zero future.
Women and Equalities Committee call for the government to back female entrepreneurs at the Autumn Budget23/10/2025 13:10:00
The Women and Equalities Committee have published their report in response the enquiry exploring female entrepreneurship in the UK.