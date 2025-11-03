techUK’s Autumn 2025 Budget submission

techUK recently (31 October 2025) published its submission to HM Treasury for the Autumn 2025 Budget

In our response, developed in collaboration with our members, we highlight the importance of the tech sector to the government’s growth mission. Today, it is estimated that the digital economy represents around 13% of the total economy, is responsible for adding £286 billion in annual GVA, and employs over 2.9 million people. The first year and a half of this government has seen concrete plans put in place to grow the economy generally and tech ecosystem specifically, including the UK-US Tech Prosperity Deal, the Industrial Strategy and plans to digitise the public sector.

To support the further growth of the tech sector, what is needed now is for those plans to be enacted alongside other pro-business, confidence-creating measures that will boost the UK’s competitiveness and ensure there is a naturally high inflow of investment into the UK economy.

Since our submission to last year’s Autumn Budget, techUK has continued to call for measures to support the growth of the tech ecosystem and promote digitalisation across the wider economy (including the IS-8) to remain an innovative, globally competitive economy. We have been pleased to see the government adopt many of our recommendations. These included increasing support for high-growth businesses, pledging to maintain full expensing and stable corporation tax rates and a clear emphasis on the importance of driving digital adoption to support productivity. These are important tenets of stability that allow businesses to plan future investment.

Now though, despite the tight fiscal situation the government finds itself in, we must not undo the progress made with anti-investment measures for businesses.

Our Budget submission sets out how we can protect the gains made and bring further positive investment to the UK. It is divided into three pillars: Competitiveness, Public Sector Growth and Security and Resilience. Some of our most important recommendations from each pillar can be found below.

