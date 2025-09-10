techUK
techUK's Building the Smarter State Week 2025 #techUKSmarterState2025
Welcome to Building the Smarter State Week 2025 running from the 8-12 September!
The Blueprint for Modern Digital Government, published in January 2025 lays out the vision for a comprehensive digital transformation of the UK public sector, addressing the gap between current service delivery and rising citizen expectations. With government eager to embrace the promise of technology to improve public service delivery, this year’s Building the Smarter State Conference, taking place on Wednesday 10 September, provides a fantastic opportunity to connect key public sector and industry stakeholders to collaborate on taking public sector From Blueprint to Brilliance.
To support the conference, this week we will be hearing from members and stakeholders their visions for a truly digital state and how the technology industry is shaping today’s and tomorrow’s public services, from overcoming challenges posed by Legacy IT to harnessing the power of AI and acting as one, joined up public sector.
