Wednesday 10 Sep 2025 @ 11:25
techUK
Printable version

techUK's Building the Smarter State Week 2025 #techUKSmarterState2025

Welcome to Building the Smarter State Week 2025 running from the 8-12 September!

The Blueprint for Modern Digital Government, published in January 2025 lays out the vision for a comprehensive digital transformation of the UK public sector, addressing the gap between current service delivery and rising citizen expectations. With government eager to embrace the promise of technology to improve public service delivery, this year’s Building the Smarter State Conference, taking place on Wednesday 10 September, provides a fantastic opportunity to connect key public sector and industry stakeholders to collaborate on taking public sector From Blueprint to Brilliance. 

To support the conference, this week we will be hearing from members and stakeholders their visions for a truly digital state and how the technology industry is shaping today’s and tomorrow’s public services, from overcoming challenges posed by Legacy IT to harnessing the power of AI and acting as one, joined up public sector.

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: http://www.techuk.org/

Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-building-the-smarter-state-week-2025-techuksmarterstate2025.html

Share this article

Latest News from
techUK

techUK's Photonics sprint campaign

09/09/2025 16:25:00

This five-month initiative (September 2025 – January 2026) showcases and explores the technologies, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of Photonics in the UK.

Transformation in the Public Sector CGC Awards

09/09/2025 14:05:00

techUK is proud to announce the launch of the Transformation in Public Sector Awards.

The path to a sustainable future for cloud computing

09/09/2025 11:25:00

Cloud computing and a more sustainable future for the digital world.

Global Tech and Trade Policy Update

08/09/2025 16:25:00

Global Tech and Trade Policy Update by Sabina Ciofu (05 September 2025).

Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy

08/09/2025 11:25:00

Potential AI Act Delay: On 29 August, at an event, EU AI Office Director Lucilla Sioli indicated the European Union would soon decide whether or not to propose postponing elements of the EU’s AI Act (notably for developers and users of high risk AI systems).

Department for Science, Technology and Innovation Launches Trusted third-party AI Assurance roadmap

04/09/2025 16:05:00

Today the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation launched its Trusted third-party AI assurance roadmap. 

GOV.UK Agentic AI Companion Procurement

02/09/2025 14:25:00

DSIT has launched the UK's first National AI Tender for developing a GOV.UK Agentic AI Companion.

Call for contributions: A sustainable future for Cloud, Data and AI

02/09/2025 11:25:00

At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.

AI in the Public Sector: From Exemplars to Everyday Agents

02/09/2025 09:05:00

This summer has marked a significant turning point in the UK’s ambition to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for the public good. 

gen-z defence careers