techUK
|Printable version
techUK’s Digital Identity Campaign Week - Call for contributions!
Get involved in techUK's Digital Identity Week, taking place 13-17 November 2023!
Throughout the week members will have the opportunity to demonstrate some of the latest, cutting edge digital identity solutions on the market, and how these applications are having a transformative impact across our society and the economy.
In recent years robust digital identity solutions have become central to facilitating more frictionless transactions as services are increasingly provided online, and supporting the rapid digitalisation of our economy. However, there remains considerable untapped potential as to where this technology could be used. During #DigitalIDWeek we will therefore also discuss in-depth some of the current barriers to adoption and how these can be effectively resolved.
We are currently looking for members interested in providing thought leadership insights and case studies around the use of digital identity across the following five key sectors:
Monday- Healthcare
Tuesday- Government
Wednesday- Financial Services
Thursday- Travel and Transport
Friday- Retail and eCommerce
If you’d like to contribute case studies, blogs or videos as part of techUK’s Digital ID Week, please send across all contributions sent to katherine.holden@techuk.org and team.admin@techuk.org by COP Friday 3 November.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-digital-identity-campaign-week-call-for-contributions.html
Latest News from
techUK
Navigating the Digital Enterprise: A Focus on Digital Twin Technology03/10/2023 16:05:00
Guest blog by Asanka Abeysinghe, CTO at WSO2, 03 October 2023.
The techUK Podcast - Look ahead to the next year in tech policy29/09/2023 12:25:00
It’s been a big year for tech already, with the growing prominence of AI to the creation of DSIT. techUK though is always interested in what comes next, so to accompany our relaunch of Policy Pulse, and with a general election on the horizon, we’ve asked influential voices across the UK tech sector what they think will be the big trends and stories in the UK tech sector in the next year.
Ofcom decides to enable licences in the mmWave spectrum29/09/2023 10:20:00
Ofcom has set out further detail for new licences of millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands, which will be available for new mobile technology, including 5G services. This policy update could deliver significant benefits to people and businesses in the UK. Ofcom's statement outlined significant improvements to wireless applications.
Adopt digital technology to drive forward net zero27/09/2023 15:15:00
Digital technology is embedded in our daily lives and in every sector. Playing their part, the construction and property sector are unlocking their net zero potential through the adoption of digital technology. Vital, given the built environment is responsible for around 40% of UK carbon emissions.
techUK response to parliamentary committee report into Media Bill27/09/2023 09:25:00
Greater balance needed to support PSBs while protecting innovation.
What the tech sector can expect from COP2826/09/2023 16:25:00
COP28 comes at a decisive moment for international climate action. This summer saw temperature records broken, and several floods and wildfires across the world.
Connected Britain 2023 showcases industry innovation and action towards the future of UK connectivity26/09/2023 11:25:00
This year’s Connected Britain at the ExCel was the place to be to network with leaders and industry stakeholders in the telecoms space.
Making AI work for Britain25/09/2023 11:25:00
techUK's latest report unveils the future of work in an AI-powered era.
Event insight: Using data to drive digital transformation – what can the public and private sector teach each other?25/09/2023 09:15:00
On 20 September, we were delighted to partner with techUK member dxw, to host a roundtable part of Leeds Digital Festival 2023, to discuss how can we use data to drive digital transformation in the public and private sectors.