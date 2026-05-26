techUK's Frontier Compute focus

Launched in March 2026, this year-long initiative will discover how the UK can lead on the development and deployment of Frontier Compute technologies.

From photonic quantum computers to neuromorphic chips inspired by the human brain, Frontier Compute is the next phase of compute set to enable wide-ranging innovations and applications through the convergence of advanced hardware, software, and infrastructure.

This focus brings together experts, policymakers and industry leaders to explore how the UK can build on its world-class research and industrial strengths to drive future growth, productivity, and global leadership.

Activity includes panel discussions, workshops, roundtables, and a report – to be published in early 2027 and shared with key decision makers within government – that sets out the strategy, regulation, infrastructure, skills and talent, investment, and ecosystem required for UK leadership in the next frontier of compute.

Click here for the full press release