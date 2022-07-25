techUK
techUK’s Interoperability Charter for Health and Social Care
The Charter sets out key principles to help drive progress in the space.
As part of the Digital Place campaign week 2022, the exciting time has come for techUK to relaunch its Interoperability Charter for Health and Social Care, which sets out a set of key principles to help enable the change needed to deliver better integrated health and care.
Lots of companies have already supported this work in the past, and we are now asking you to reaffirm your commitment to the Charter, following the work done by techUK’s Interoperability Working Group to update it over the past year. We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the members that have led this work.
The Charter can be accessed on this page, along with the form we are asking companies that want to renew their commitment, and then send to interopcharter@techuk.org.
Why you should sign up to the Charter
Developed in good faith by techUK members, the voluntary Charter, aiming to provide thought leadership, outlines a set of principles that members commit to adhering to ensure their systems become enablers of change and help to drive the digital transformation of health and social care. It is not equivalent to signing a legal document or a contract. The focus is on raising awareness of the importance of interoperability.
