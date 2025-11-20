techUK’s Local Digital Index 2025

techUK is delighted to publish the 2025 edition of our Local Digital Index. This is the fifth edition of the Index and provides updated data, new insights and a more user-friendly set of maps to help all those using the tool to inform their work and support decision making.

What do the 2025 Local Digital Index findings show?

The tech sector is now contributing £101billion in Gross Value Added (GVA), employing around 1.7m people and has a 3-year projected growth of 8.9%. The sector continues to host world classes companies, digital economies and local ecosystems in London, Oxford and Cambridge but also in Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol.

Releasing the findings, techUK called for urgent UK Government action to ensure that regional economies can attract investment, connect businesses, and develop the skills that will define the UK’s digital future. It’s clear that there have, and are, success stories but also challenges. The UK’s tech sector and digital economy isn’t immune from the wider economic situation, and the UK government must help grow the sector by backing those who can help grow the economy.

