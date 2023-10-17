techUK
techUK’s Local Digital Index Campaign Week #LocalDigitalIndex
The Nations and Regions team are delighted to be hosting our annual Local Digital Index Campaign Week between 16-20 October.
We’ve had a fantastic response from techUK members again this year; we are highlighting the contributions made by the UK tech sector to improve the local and regional tech ecosystems, playing a vital role in the levelling up agenda through innovation and engagement. We will bring you daily insights, articles and videos from various topics, including digital skills development, digital infrastructure, collaboration and partnership, and R&D, all showing the advances made toward strengthening local tech ecosystems.
techUK also has our highly popular Launch event: Local Digital Index 2023 happening on 16 October. We look forward to seeing you there!
Click here for the full press release
