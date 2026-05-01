techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies

Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.

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Separately, we wanted to note that if you are a techUK member, you are entitled to advertising events, updates, and opportunities to our wider network of members, prospects, and stakeholders, through this newsletter. To do this, please email tess.newton@techuk.org.

techUK events, opportunities and trade missions

UK-India Tech Forum Roundtable: Implementing the UK-India FTA; 5 May (London & online)

Join techUK for an exclusive UK-India Tech Forum Roundtable: Implementing the UK-India FTA held at techUK’s offices and online on Tuesday 5 May with support from the Department for Business and Trade & the High Commission of India. This roundtable will aim to explore what businesses can expect from the agreements implementation as well as how government & industry can work together to maximise its benefits. To find out more and sign up, please click here.

techUK Delegation to Ireland; 26-28 May (Dublin)

techUK is pleased to invite members to join techUK’s Delegation to Ireland, coinciding with Dublin Tech Summit, taking place from 26 - 28 May. Dublin Tech Summit is part of Dublin Tech Week and is a great opportunity to network with peers, meet industry leaders and see where the industry is heading. For companies looking to expand or establish operations in Ireland, this is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the Irish tech ecosystem, make connections and generate leads. Companies part of the delegation will get an insight on the focus area and Irish tech clusters, access to Dublin Tech Summit and exclusive events such as a reception. Find out more and sign up here.

LTW 2026: UK-APAC Tech Forum; 9 June (London)

As part of London Tech Week, techUK’s UK-APAC Tech Forum will bring together tech firms, policymakers, and market experts to examine the commercial opportunities, policy shifts, and geopolitical currents reshaping the region — and what they mean for UK companies looking to export, scale, invest, or build lasting partnerships. On 9 June (9:30 – 11:30am), join a frank discussion on APAC’s approach to tech development and regulation, where UK firms can find the biggest opportunities, and how business and government can strengthen UK–APAC tech ties. Secure your spot here.

techUK Delegation to Washington DC; 23–25 June (Washington DC)

Join our 2026 delegation from 23–25 June in Washington DC to strengthen your understanding of the US market, connect with key US decision-makers, and to inform your company’s transatlantic strategy. techUK invites techUK members to join our 2026 delegation to Washington DC. This delegation is an opportunity to connect and create partnerships directly with senior US policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders shaping the future of technology and trade. With the UK and US looking to revive the Technology Prosperity Deal and engaging in discussions around a general trade deal covering digital trade, AI governance, and tech regulation, this visit will provide valuable context and access for UK tech businesses and policy teams navigating the US landscape. Whether your goal is commercial expansion or policy engagement, this delegation will help you to better understand and navigate the US tech and policy ecosystem at the current pivotal moment. To find out more go to the techUK website where you can also register by purchasing a ticket if you are a techUK member or by contacting sabina.ciofu@techuk.org if you are a non-member before COB Monday 1 June 2026. Places are limited and will be reviewed to ensure a diverse and representative delegation. Find out more and sign up here.

techUK Delegation to France; 15-18 June (Paris and Lille)

techUK is pleased to invite members to join techUK’s Delegation to France, coinciding with VivaTech Paris, taking place from 15 - 18 June 2026. VivaTech Paris is one of Europe’s largest start-up and tech events, bringing together approximately 180,000 attendees and 450 speakers. This year’s event will explore a range of technologies and sectors, including AI; green tech, energy and mobility; cyber security and defence; health; and deep tech. Find out mor and sign up here.

techUK Delegation to Germany; 29 June – 2 July (Berlin and Munich)

techUK is pleased to invite members to join techUK’s Delegation to Germany, coinciding with GITEX AI, taking place from 29 June – 2 July 2026. GITEX Europe is Europe’s largest tech, start-up and digital investment event. For companies looking to expand or establish operations in Germany, the event is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the German tech ec

External events, opportunities, and trade missions

UK Government India FTA Roadshow 2026; 17-24 June

To help UK businesses prepare and take full advantage of the UK-India FTA, we are bringing the UK–India FTA Roadshow 2026 to cities across all four UK nations including Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds and the Midlands. Delivered over two weeks in June, this nationwide programme is designed to provide UK businesses with the clarity, confidence and connections needed to enter or scale in one of the world’s fastest‑growing major economies. From tariff reductions and regulatory changes to sector‑specific opportunities and practical export support, the Roadshow places practical opportunity at the centre of every session.

India’s DPDP Act 2023: Cross‑border data rules UK SMEs need to know; 14 May (Online)

This session will provide a practical overview of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) 2023, its implications for UK organisations handling personal data in India, and key cybersecurity and privacy considerations for operating safely and compliantly in the Indian market. The session will also explore cross-border data transfer considerations between the UK and India and provide a comparison of India’s DPDP Act with UK GDPR and the UK Data Protection Act, helping businesses understand key similarities, differences, and compliance implications when operating across jurisdictions. Find out more and register here.

Borderlex Academy | How to Navigate the Trade Wars; 16 – 17 June (London)

As global trade enters a new era shaped by geopolitics, economic security, and shifting alliances, this two-day in-person event will provide in-depth analysis of how trade wars are redefining policy, business strategies, and international cooperation - through a distinctly British lens. Join Borderlex Academy for two days of learning, in-depth discussions, and expert-led sessions on the state of the trade policy around the world and what it means for trade and investment in and around the United Kingdom and wider Europe. Find out more and register here.

techUK Members can receive tickets at the discounted price of £800 +VAT (instead of the standard price £ 990) – to find out more, click here.

U.S. Call for Proposals: American AI Exports Program

On 1 April 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a Call for Proposals for the American AI Exports Program, inviting industry-led consortia to submit proposals for full-stack AI technology offerings for export.

Non-U.S. companies may participate as consortium members, subcontractors, or implementers (but not as the leaders of a consortium) and are subject to any specific requirements for particular elements of the AI technology stack. For further information, please contact brandon.remington@trade.gov.

UK Ukraine TechBridge Investment Accelerator

The UK-Ukraine Tech Bridge Investment Accelerator is a hybrid program that prepares Ukrainian startups for expansion into the UK market. It aims to equip the cohort with in-depth knowledge of the UK’s investment landscape, refined fundraising strategies, and expertise from influential UK-based VC funds with a focus on securing investment deals.

Updates and news from techUK members and stakeholders

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New platform live with opportunities for UK cyber companies in Ukraine

The Tallinn Mechanism has launched the TM Platform, a new portal providing information on cyber delivery opportunities and collaboration in support of Ukraine’s civilian cyber resilience. Cyber companies can register to access tenders and partnership opportunities, with a dedicated webinar available for the UK sector to outline how to engage. Find out more here.

Japan's Quantum sector – opportunities for UK companies

While Japan was at the forefront of quantum computing in the late 1990s, it has fallen behind in recent years and the Japanese government is now investing heavily to catch up. This is creating significant opportunities for UK firms specialising in quantum computing hardware, software and services to work with Japanese companies to bridge the gap between where quantum computing is today and real-world commercial applications. This report details these opportunities, recommends market entry strategies and covers different viable business models, all illustrated by high-value case studies and testimonials from in-market players. Click here to read the report.

Hiring in Asia – Skills workshop

Understanding how to manage your local talent is a crucial part of setting up shop in a new country and securing mid-to-long-term growth. In Asia, even experienced team builders often run into unexpected issues. Intralink invited experts in talent attraction and executive search from across Asia to advise you – talking Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Watch the skills workshop here.

Innovate UK Horizon Europe Hub

Horizon Europe is the world’s largest research and innovation programme running from 2021 until 2027, providing over £80 billion in funding to address some of the greatest global challenges. It supports groundbreaking ideas across various fields, from curing diseases to safeguarding cultural heritage. Horizon Europe offers a unique chance for cross-border collaboration, expanding the UK’s research connections, access to funding, networks, and global talent. Check out the hub here.

eBook: Doing business in the UK

techUK member Hawksford are pleased to announce the launch of their new eBook, ‘Doing business in the UK’. This publication provides an overview of what you need to know when considering doing business in the UK, including the fundamentals of investing, from setting up a company in particular jurisdictions to successfully running a business. Click here to read.

Procurement opportunities

If you would like to put events, opportunities, or updates in this newsletter insight, and you are a techUK member or stakeholder, please reach out to Tess.Newton@techuk.org or Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org