techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies

See upcoming events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…

Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.

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Separately, we wanted to note that if you are a techUK member, you are entitled to advertising events, updates, and opportunities to our wider network of members, prospects, and stakeholders, through this newsletter. To do this, please email tess.newton@techuk.org.

techUK Events, Opportunities and Trade Missions

techUK Cyber Resilience Delegation to Brussels 2026: expression of interest; 8 – 9 September (Bussels)

techUK invites members to join our 2026 Cyber Resilience Delegation to Brussels. This delegation is an opportunity to build relationships directly with senior EU policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders who are shaping the future of cyber regulation and digital security across Europe. With the EU's cyber regulatory framework evolving rapidly – including implementation of NIS2, the Cyber Resilience Act, ongoing work under ENISA, and the recently announced European Technology Sovereignty Package this visit will provide valuable context and access for UK cyber and tech businesses navigating the European landscape. Find out more & sign up here.

techUK delegation to US-UK SME Dialogue in Cardiff; 9 September (Cardiff)

techUK invites members to join our delegation to the tenth US-UK SME Dialogue in Cardiff. Convened by the Department for Business and Trade alongside USTR, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Dialogue is an opportunity to connect directly with US and UK policymakers and with SMEs shaping transatlantic tech and trade. With both governments looking to advance the Technology Prosperity Deal and Economic Prosperity Deal - covering digital trade, AI governance and tech regulation - this visit will provide valuable context and access for UK tech businesses navigating the US landscape. Find out more & sign up here.

techUK Delegation to the WTO Public Forum & World Tech and Trade Day 2026; 14-17 September (Geneva)

techUK invites members to join our delegation to Geneva from 14-17 September for the WTO’s Public Forum and World Tech and Trade Day.

The WTO Public Forum gathers over 2,000 representatives of civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and media to Geneva to discuss the latest developments in global trade. The Public Forum’s focus theme this year is Trade in Services, while the World Tech and Trade Day taking place on the 14th is focused on AI and Trade: Turning Potential into Progress. These events and the delegation are free to attend, find out more and sign up here.

techUK Delegation to Canada 2026; 22-24 September (Ottawa)

Following the success of techUK’s delegation to the 2025 G7 in Ottawa, we are delighted to announce we will be repeating the delegation to Canada’s capital city from 22-24 September 2026. The delegation is a fantastic opportunity for techUK members to engage directly with the Canadian Government, explore commercial opportunities, and build relationships with Canadian companies and stakeholders. This delegation costs £500 for members and £750 for non-members to attend. You can find out more and sign up here.

techUK Delegation to Ukraine for IT Arena Lviv 2026; 24 – 28 September (Lviv)

techUK is offering the chance for members and select non-members to join a techUK delegation to Lviv, Ukraine for the IT Arena tech conference as well as meetings with the Ukrainian Government and Ukrainian tech companies. IT Arena is Ukraine’s biggest tech conference which covers several technology verticals including defence-technology. The delegation will take place between September 24-28, with the tech conference taking place on 25-27 September. Find out more and express your interest here.

techUK Delegation to Switzerland; 28 September – 1 October (Zurich)

techUK Financial Services Delegation to Zurich will strengthen UK–Swiss commercial and regulatory ties, create market access opportunities, and connect members with key Swiss institutions, companies, regulators, and policymakers. The delegation is designed for companies operating in Financial Services and Cloud, and is suitable for companies working in Artificial Intelligence; Digital Assets; or who wish to expand their operations into Switzerland. This delegation costs £250 for members and £500 for non-members to attend. You can find out more and register your interest here.

techUK Defence Delegation to Germany and Belgium 2026; 5-8 October (Berlin and Brussels)

techUK is pleased to invite members to attend our defence delegation to Berlin for Bitkom’s DefTech Day and to Brussels. The delegation is a significant opportunity for defence tech companies, especially startups and scaleups, to engage directly with policymakers in Germany and Belgium, including EU and NATO representatives. It also aims to help cultivate commercial opportunities and build relationships with other DefTech companies and stakeholders. This delegation costs £500 for members and £750 for non-members to attend. You can find out more and sign up here.

techUK Delegation to Japan for CEATEC Tech Conference 2026; 13 – 16 October (Tokyo)

techUK is offering the chance for members and select non-members to join a techUK delegation to Tokyo, Japan for the CEATEC tech conference as well as meetings with the Japanese Government and Japanese tech companies between 13th - 16th October 2026. While CEATEC is a free conference, techUK delegates will secure exclusive access to the first day (13th October), which is invite-only, and will include a reception with VIPs, government dignitaries, ambassadors, and exhibitor executives. Find out more and sign-up here.

Join the UK Pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 - Dubai; 7 – 11 December (Dubai)

techUK, in partnership with the Department for Business and Trade and Tradefair, is offering UK tech companies an exclusive opportunity to exhibit on the UK Pavilion at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 - the world's most prominent technology event - taking place in Dubai from 7–11 December. Securing a place on the Pavilion means joining techUK's delegation to GITEX Global, giving your company a prime platform to build commercial connections, understand regional market dynamics, and raise their profile in one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies. Find out more and express your interest here.

techUK Strasbourg Visit: Engaging with the European Parliament; 15 – 16 December (Strasbourg)

techUK invites members to join our December visit to Strasbourg. This delegation is an opportunity to engage directly with Members of the European Parliament and other key stakeholders shaping the EU's approach to technology and defence policy. Against the backdrop of the evolving UK-EU relationship, the agenda will offer strategic insight into the regulatory and political environment for tech and defence firms operating in the EU, and direct dialogue with MEPs on sector priorities and opportunities. Find out more & sign up here.

External events, opportunities, and trade missions

Input sought: US-UK collaboration on AI and emerging tech; deadline 28 August

Pagefield and their US partners FTP are producing a paper on US-UK collaboration on AI and technology, building on a recent roundtable on transatlantic trade and investment, and are looking for industry input. The paper will also examine the scope for widening collaboration to other trusted partners. Contributions can be made anonymously under Chatham House rules, or attributed to you and your organisation. The authors are interested in views on where the biggest commercial and research opportunities lie, what the main political, commercial and technical blockers are, and how allies can be brought into these discussions given concerns over AI sovereignty and national security. Members who would like to contribute should contact John Alty by 28 August.

Turn risk into confidence: Understand how UK sanctions affect your business; 22 September (Central Edinburgh)

Join the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation & officials from across government for our interactive workshop designed to help you navigate the complex trade sanctions landscape. The workshop will aim to help you understand sanctions responsibilities through clear, practical guidance on compliance, how to avoid accidental breaches and will help shape future support for businesses by sharing feedback on the support you need to manage sanctions effectively. Find out more and sign up here.

Wave by Vento; 7-9 October

Wave by Vento returns to Turin from 7–9 October, bringing together founders, investors and corporates from across Europe. While the full agenda goes live in September, the macro-themes are confirmed: day one covers technology and culture alongside the state of the Italian tech ecosystem; day two moves from AI to physical AI, with a read on the wider European ecosystem; and day three looks at intelligence as a resource and the future of tech. techUK members can claim 15% off passes with the code TECHUK-WAVE15, which stacks on top of Wave's group rates (10% for 5+, 15% for 10+, 20% for 20+ passes). Early Bird pricing starts at €173+VAT for a startup pass, rising to €375 general, €525 investor and €675 VIP.

Digital, Immersive & Retail tech mission to NRF 2027 - Expression of Interest

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) is delighted to announce a Digital, Immersive & Retail tech mission to New York City for the NRF Big Show 2027. UK retail, digital commerce, immersive tech businesses will have the opportunity to join DBT’s trade mission to New York City, from 9th to 12th January 2027 and showcase on the UK Pavilion at NRF’s Big Show. This mission is aimed at supporting UK companies in the retail tech space looking for growth opportunities to the USA selling to stockists and suppliers in the retail ecosystem (including but not limited to solution innovators, AI startups, digital and immersive tech providers). Find out more & register here.

CMA CGM Startup Awards

Organised by ZEBOX , the incubator of French transport and logistics group CMA CGM, the initiative was designed to identify and support the most promising startups addressing key industry challenges in transport, logistics, and media. This program aims to spotlight 50 high-potential startups and give them the opportunity to collaborate with the Group, access strategic support, and gain international visibility through the ZEBOX ecosystem.

Applications close on the August 7. Finalists announced - September 2. Grand Finale - September 24. Click here to apply before August 7.

Updates and News from techUK Members & Stakeholders

Tokyo launches Deep Tech Launchpad

The Metropolitan Government of Tokyo has launched a ‘Deep Tech Launchpad’ to encourage companies to expand to Japan and partner with local companies. The scheme is designed to support the Tokyo deep tech ecosystem. The Launch Pad includes subsidies covering 80% of expenses in the first year, relocation and translation support for companies who wish to expand into Tokyo, and the promise that the local government and local companies will maintain ongoing partnerships with those companies that go to Japan. The deadline for initial applications is the 30 September. You can find out more, including conditions of the scheme, on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s website.

Exporting from the UK to Mexico: A market guide

Mexico has now ratified the UK’s accession to CPTPP meaning the UK will be able to access CPTPP provisions with Mexico from 22 June 2026. Mexico is the UK’s second largest trading partner in Latin America, with significant opportunities for UK businesses. CPTPP builds on the UK–Mexico Trade Continuity Agreement by improving market access through reduced tariffs and greater services market access, while offering greater certainty through clear and modern digital trading rules, helping UK businesses operate and expand in the Mexican market with confidence. To support businesses in making the most of these new CPTPP opportunities, the Department for Business and Trade have published a range of guides on the Mexico market page.

Try Santander Navigator's Brand New Trade Platform

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New platform live with opportunities for UK cyber companies in Ukraine

The Tallinn Mechanism has launched the TM Platform, a new portal providing information on cyber delivery opportunities and collaboration in support of Ukraine’s civilian cyber resilience. Cyber companies can register to access tenders and partnership opportunities, with a dedicated webinar available for the UK sector to outline how to engage. Find out more here.

Japan's Quantum sector - opportunities for UK companies

While Japan was at the forefront of quantum computing in the late 1990s, it has fallen behind in recent years and the Japanese government is now investing heavily to catch up. This is creating significant opportunities for UK firms specialising in quantum computing hardware, software and services to work with Japanese companies to bridge the gap between where quantum computing is today and real-world commercial applications. This report details these opportunities, recommends market entry strategies and covers different viable business models, all illustrated by high-value case studies and testimonials from in-market players. Click here to read the report.

Hiring in Asia – Skills workshop

Understanding how to manage your local talent is a crucial part of setting up shop in a new country and securing mid-to-long-term growth. In Asia, even experienced team builders often run into unexpected issues. Intralink invited experts in talent attraction and executive search from across Asia to advise you – talking Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Watch the skills workshop here.

Innovate UK Horizon Europe Hub

Horizon Europe is the world’s largest research and innovation programme running from 2021 until 2027, providing over £80 billion in funding to address some of the greatest global challenges. It supports groundbreaking ideas across various fields, from curing diseases to safeguarding cultural heritage. Horizon Europe offers a unique chance for cross-border collaboration, expanding the UK’s research connections, access to funding, networks, and global talent. Check out the hub here.

eBook: Doing business in the UK

techUK member Hawksford are pleased to announce the launch of their new eBook, ‘Doing business in the UK’. This publication provides an overview of what you need to know when considering doing business in the UK, including the fundamentals of investing, from setting up a company in particular jurisdictions to successfully running a business. Click here to read.

Procurement opportunities;