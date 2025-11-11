techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies

techUK
Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.
In recent months we have made changes to the way we send emails. Please sign up to our mailing lists for India (here), Japan (here), China (here), APAC (here) to make sure you are still receiving emails for areas of focus that you are interested in.
If you want to receive these updates in your inbox each month, you can sign up to our newsletter here.
Separately, we wanted to note that if you are a techUK member, you are entitled to advertising events, updates, and opportunities to our wider network of members, prospects, and stakeholders, through this newsletter. To do this, please email tess.newton@techuk.org.
Justice and emergency services digital skills catalogue11/11/2025 15:20:00
The Justice and Emergency Services Management Committee (JESMC) are delighted to launch the digital skills catalogue for the public sector!
Life sciences investment – techUK response to call for evidence11/11/2025 14:20:00
We are submitting this evidence to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee in response to its consultation on Life Sciences Investment.
The Science and Tech Committee release report outlining urgency to support financing and scaling of UK science and technology11/11/2025 09:25:00
This week, the Science and Tech Committee published their report 'Bleeding to death: the science and technology growth emergency', a report into financing and scaling UK science and technology.
Government backs UK quantum innovation with £14 million investment10/11/2025 16:25:00
The UK Government has announced over £14 million in new funding to accelerate the development and deployment of quantum technologies across key sectors including health, defence, energy, and transport.
What does the Curriculum and Assessment Review mean for technology and computing education?10/11/2025 14:05:00
As part of the Curriculum and Assessment Review, techUK worked with its Digital Skills in Education Policy Group to respond to the Call for Evidence in November 2024, emphasising the need to take action to ensure learners are being equipped with the skills they will need to navigate a society and economy enabled by current and emerging technologies such as AI.
Social value that delivers: make it measurable, flexible and SME-friendly10/11/2025 10:15:00
Over the summer, techUK worked with members on an industry response to the government’s consultation on further reforms to public procurement. One of the core areas of the consultation centres around social value and how to improve it in the procurement process.
October wrap-up: What the techUK health and social care programme delivered06/11/2025 16:25:00
Throughout October, members came together to exchange ideas on how technology can move healthcare delivery forward, from improving patient pathways to supporting the workforce behind them.
Telecoms Fraud Charter: Industry to combat UK's most prevalent crime06/11/2025 13:15:00
The UK telecoms sector has today launched an updated Telecoms Fraud Sector Charter, marking a significant escalation in the industry's fight against fraud – now the country's most common crime according to the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
Government announces £55 billion R&D funding boost to unlock UK breakthroughs from health to clean energy04/11/2025 16:25:00
The UK government has confirmed £55 billion of long-term R&D funding for the UK’s research agencies and bodies in an effort to create jobs, boost the economy and deliver science and tech breakthroughs that improve lives.