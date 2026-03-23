techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies

Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.

Our flagship International Trade Conference is on the 3 March, please sign up below. Additionally, if you would like to submit content for our Trade Hub, please do so here.

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Separately, we wanted to note that if you are a techUK member, you are entitled to advertising events, updates, and opportunities to our wider network of members, prospects, and stakeholders, through this newsletter. To do this, please email tess.newton@techuk.org.

techUK events, opportunities and trade missions

techUK UK-Ukraine Whitepaper Launch: Next Steps for UK–Ukraine Cooperation in Tech, Trade and Defence; 27 March (London)

techUK members are invited to join an exclusive roundtable in partnership with the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom to mark the launch of techUK's new policy paper titled 'Next Steps for UK–Ukraine Cooperation in Tech, Trade and Defence'. Taking place on Friday 27 March, this discussion will bring together senior stakeholders from across government, industry, and the UK-Ukraine community to explore the paper’s key recommendations and the next steps for strengthening cooperation on technology, trade, and defence between the UK and Ukraine. For further details and to RSVP, please email Daniel.Clarke@techUK.org.

Making the Case for Semiconductors: The Role of Chips as a Foundation for AI and Deep Tech; 20 April (London)

Semiconductors are the essential foundation for AI, deep tech, and emerging technologies, yet their strategic value is often overlooked. This session will explore how the UK’s semiconductor ecosystem – from design to end-use – can break down silos, improve collaboration, and make a stronger case to government for long-term support. Keynotes, a fireside chat, and a panel will discuss the sector’s role across areas including AI, energy, defence, and advanced manufacturing, followed by networking. Click here to Sign up

Looking for members with presence, partnerships or strategic interest in Malaysia or Kenya

techUK is undertaking targeted research to support the implementation of the UK Government’s trade strategy, with a focus on identifying technology sector priorities in Malaysia and Kenya.

We are keen to hear from members who have an existing presence, partnerships, or strategic interest in either market. Your insights will help shape our engagement and ensure that industry priorities are effectively represented.

If you would like to contribute or learn more, please get in touch with Sabina Ciofu at sabina.ciofu@techuk.org.

External events, opportunities, and trade missions

Philippine Cybersecurity Market Opportunities Webinar; 20 March

UK cybersecurity companies are invited to join the Philippine Cybersecurity Market Opportunities Webinar, hosted by George Freeman MP, UK Trade Envoy to the Philippines. Taking place on 20 March 2026 (08:30–10:00 GMT), this session will provide insights into the Philippines’ fastgrowing cybersecurity market, emerging opportunities, and how UK expertise can support the country’s digital resilience ambitions. To sign up, please click here.

Opportunities in TradeTech Webinar - UK x Thailand x Singapore; 25 March (Virtual)

​The UK-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (UKSFTA), the UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement (UKSDEA), and the UK–Thailand Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) are providing a strategic foundation for modernising trade relationships between the UK, Singapore, and Thailand. This session will showcase how UK TradeTech solutions are delivering real-world impact across the UK-Thailand and UK-Singapore trade corridors. As part of an FCDO-commissioned programme, the webinar will highlight how UK digital trade solutions were tested with end-customers in Singapore and Thailand, the efficiency gains achieved, and what this means for future adoption and collaboration. To find out more and sign up, please click here.

UK–GCC Strategic Dialogue; 14 April

The Business Year is proud to launch a pivotal new initiative to advance economic and investment ties between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council. This dual-format project combines a comprehensive special report with a high-level event designed to deepen strategic partnerships across both regions. With UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement negotiations advancing, this forum will bring together ministers, sovereign wealth fund leaders, CEOs, and financial institutions to explore collaboration in trade, investment, energy, technology, and sustainability. Find out more here.

Opportunity for UK TradeTech SMEs to get involved in a UK-APAC TradeTech Proof of Concept

PUBLIC is running a demonstrator project to support UK TradeTech SMEs working in the APAC region, to showcase how UK innovation in trade digitalisation is delivering real-world impact. They are reaching out to UK TradeTech SMEs who are keen to scale-up their footprint, capitalising on the UK's deepening trade relations within the APAC region and create new opportunities for innovative digital trade solutions. To find out more please email zara.qadir@public.io or schedule a meeting with the team to discuss how you can get involved.

Star for Life Ukraine

At Star for Life Ukraine, we meet children where they are – emotionally and physically – and help them grow again through a simple but powerful model. Through school-based tech ‘Labs’, structured learning courses in coding, English, & design as well as the ‘Girl in Tech’ project, they have already reached out 22,000 young students in war-affected zones. Whether you're a small team or a multinational company, we work with you to make your support meaningful, visible, and easy to communicate. Find out how you can get involved here.

UK Ukraine TechBridge Investment Accelerator

The UK-Ukraine Tech Bridge Investment Accelerator is a hybrid program that prepares Ukrainian startups for expansion into the UK market. It aims to equip the cohort with in-depth knowledge of the UK’s investment landscape, refined fundraising strategies, and expertise from influential UK-based VC funds with a focus on securing investment deals.

Updates and news from techUK members and stakeholders

New platform live with opportunities for UK cyber companies in Ukraine

The Tallinn Mechanism has launched the TM Platform, a new portal providing information on cyber delivery opportunities and collaboration in support of Ukraine’s civilian cyber resilience. Cyber companies can register to access tenders and partnership opportunities, with a dedicated webinar available for the UK sector to outline how to engage. Find out more here.

Japan's Quantum sector - opportunities for UK companies

While Japan was at the forefront of quantum computing in the late 1990s, it has fallen behind in recent years and the Japanese government is now investing heavily to catch up. This is creating significant opportunities for UK firms specialising in quantum computing hardware, software and services to work with Japanese companies to bridge the gap between where quantum computing is today and real-world commercial applications. This report details these opportunities, recommends market entry strategies and covers different viable business models, all illustrated by high-value case studies and testimonials from in-market players. Click here to read the report.

Hiring in Asia – Skills workshop

Understanding how to manage your local talent is a crucial part of setting up shop in a new country and securing mid-to-long-term growth. In Asia, even experienced team builders often run into unexpected issues. Intralink invited experts in talent attraction and executive search from across Asia to advise you – talking Japan, Korea and Taiwan. Watch the skills workshop here.

Innovate UK Horizon Europe Hub

Horizon Europe is the world’s largest research and innovation programme running from 2021 until 2027, providing over £80 billion in funding to address some of the greatest global challenges. It supports groundbreaking ideas across various fields, from curing diseases to safeguarding cultural heritage. Horizon Europe offers a unique chance for cross-border collaboration, expanding the UK’s research connections, access to funding, networks, and global talent. Check out the hub here.

eBook: Doing business in the UK

techUK member Hawksford are pleased to announce the launch of their new eBook, ‘Doing business in the UK’. This publication provides an overview of what you need to know when considering doing business in the UK, including the fundamentals of investing, from setting up a company in particular jurisdictions to successfully running a business. Click here to read.

Procurement opportunities

If you would like to put events, opportunities, or updates in this newsletter insight, and you are a techUK member or stakeholder, please reach out to Tess.Newton@techuk.org or Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org