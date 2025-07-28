techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies

techUK
Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.
Thank you to everyone that sent in their Campaign Week submissions. If you missed it, our Campaign Week titled Shifting Currents: Tech Trade & Security, took place on the 7-11 July. You can read about it here.
UK–India Free Trade Agreement: What It Means for the UK Tech Sector28/07/2025 11:15:00
After more than three and a half years of negotiations, the UK–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was signed on 24 July 2025. It marks a major step forward for India’s trade policy - its most ambitious bilateral deal to date - and is a significant geopolitical signal for the UK as well.
UK and France to focus on tech in Industrial Strategy Partnership28/07/2025 09:15:00
In a statement released on 11 July, the British and French governments committed to an Industrial Strategy Partnership, aimed at fostering collaboration in key growth sectors, including tech.
WiFi 7, 5G, Fiber, Starlink: what are the network technologies of the future?23/07/2025 11:25:00
The world of connectivity is buzzing in the enterprise space. With the arrival of WiFi 7, the widespread rollout of 5G (and whispers of 6G already on the horizon), the rise of private networks, and satellite solutions like Starlink, the landscape is rich—but also complex for CIOs and IT leaders aiming to build a long-term strategy.
Government to publish guidelines for Digital ID in AML Money Laundering Regulations22/07/2025 16:25:00
Last year, HM Treasury committed to reviewing and updating the Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs) as part of a broader initiative to combat money laundering, outlined in the Economic Crime Plan 2023–26.
Consultation launched on guidance for calculating Qualifying Worldwide Revenue under the Online Safety Act22/07/2025 09:05:00
On 18 July 2025, Ofcom published a new consultation seeking views on draft guidance designed to help regulated services calculate their Qualifying Worldwide Revenue (QWR) – a key metric used to determine fees and penalties under the Online Safety Act 2023.
techUK insight for the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill: LGA policy summary21/07/2025 16:25:00
The Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP, introduced the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill on 10 July 2025.
EU unveils €2 Trillion Budget for 2028-203421/07/2025 11:25:00
The EU Commission recently (17 July 2025) unveiled its vision for the European Union's future with the announcement of the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).