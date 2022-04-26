techUK’s new Cloud Leadership Committee meets

On 21 April 2022 techUK hosted the first meeting of its newly re-elected Cloud Leadership Committee. The Committee provides the strategic direction for the Cloud Computing Programme and ensures that our work accurately represents members’ priorities.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of industry leaders at the forefront of Cloud innovation to discuss the UK’s evolving cloud market and some of the key issues driving cloud adoption in 2022.

The Committee also welcomed its newly elected Chair and Vice Chairs:

Gareth Workman, Head of Cloud Practice at Kainos was elected as Chair, and Sally Mewies, Partner at Walker Morris LLP and Shaun Cooney, Strategic Advisor for Technology & Innovation at Splunk were elected as Vice Chairs.

The new members of the Committee are as follows:

Matthew Barnard BBD Software Gareth Hutchins Opentext Helen Gerling Shaping Cloud Ltd Adrian Cooper NetApp UK Ltd Iain Beckingham Intel Gareth Workman Kainos Henry Parker Twilio Luke Pilfold-Thomas Aitemology® Glen Robinson Microsoft David Price Rackspace Technology Stuart McKean Nine23 Ltd Shaun Cooney Splunk Matt Larder Softcat Plc Sally Mewies Walker Morris LLP Isobel Baylis Amazon Web Services John Godwin Made Tech Limited James Maynard UKCloud Yang Sun Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Jeremy Nash Centerprise International Limited Venu Gudimetla TATA Consultancy Services Elliott Perkins Oracle Corporation Phil Scott NBS Jens-Henrik Jeppesen Workday John Abel Google Moira Roberts Cloud Gateway Jon Payne InterSystems Stephen Jewell ANS Mark Bailey Charles Russell Speechlys LLP Ross Woodham Aptum Santi Ribas Atos David Hewitt IBM UK and Ireland



Click here for the full press release