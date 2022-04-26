Tuesday 26 Apr 2022 @ 14:05
techUK
techUK’s new Cloud Leadership Committee meets

On 21 April 2022 techUK hosted the first meeting of its newly re-elected Cloud Leadership Committee. The Committee provides the strategic direction for the Cloud Computing Programme and ensures that our work accurately represents members’ priorities.

The meeting brought together a diverse group of industry leaders at the forefront of Cloud innovation to discuss the UK’s evolving cloud market and some of the key issues driving cloud adoption in 2022.

The Committee also welcomed its newly elected Chair and Vice Chairs:  

Gareth Workman, Head of Cloud Practice at Kainos was elected as Chair, and Sally Mewies, Partner at Walker Morris LLP and Shaun Cooney, Strategic Advisor for Technology & Innovation at Splunk were elected as Vice Chairs.

The new members of the Committee are as follows:

Matthew Barnard

BBD Software

Gareth Hutchins

Opentext

Helen Gerling

Shaping Cloud Ltd

Adrian Cooper

NetApp UK Ltd

Iain Beckingham

Intel

Gareth Workman

Kainos

Henry Parker

Twilio

Luke Pilfold-Thomas

Aitemology®

Glen Robinson

Microsoft

David Price

Rackspace Technology

Stuart McKean

Nine23 Ltd

Shaun Cooney

Splunk

Matt Larder

Softcat Plc

Sally Mewies

Walker Morris LLP

Isobel Baylis

Amazon Web Services

John Godwin

Made Tech Limited

James Maynard

UKCloud

Yang Sun

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence

Jeremy Nash

Centerprise International Limited

Venu Gudimetla

TATA Consultancy Services

Elliott Perkins

Oracle Corporation

Phil Scott

NBS

Jens-Henrik Jeppesen

Workday

John Abel

Google

Moira Roberts

Cloud Gateway

Jon Payne

InterSystems

Stephen Jewell

ANS

Mark Bailey

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

Ross Woodham

Aptum

Santi Ribas

Atos

David Hewitt

IBM UK and Ireland

 
