techUK
|Printable version
techUK’s new Cloud Leadership Committee meets
On 21 April 2022 techUK hosted the first meeting of its newly re-elected Cloud Leadership Committee. The Committee provides the strategic direction for the Cloud Computing Programme and ensures that our work accurately represents members’ priorities.
The meeting brought together a diverse group of industry leaders at the forefront of Cloud innovation to discuss the UK’s evolving cloud market and some of the key issues driving cloud adoption in 2022.
The Committee also welcomed its newly elected Chair and Vice Chairs:
Gareth Workman, Head of Cloud Practice at Kainos was elected as Chair, and Sally Mewies, Partner at Walker Morris LLP and Shaun Cooney, Strategic Advisor for Technology & Innovation at Splunk were elected as Vice Chairs.
The new members of the Committee are as follows:
|
Matthew Barnard
|
BBD Software
|
Gareth Hutchins
|
Opentext
|
Helen Gerling
|
Shaping Cloud Ltd
|
Adrian Cooper
|
NetApp UK Ltd
|
Iain Beckingham
|
Intel
|
Gareth Workman
|
Kainos
|
Henry Parker
|
Twilio
|
Luke Pilfold-Thomas
|
Aitemology®
|
Glen Robinson
|
Microsoft
|
David Price
|
Rackspace Technology
|
Stuart McKean
|
Nine23 Ltd
|
Shaun Cooney
|
Splunk
|
Matt Larder
|
Softcat Plc
|
Sally Mewies
|
Walker Morris LLP
|
Isobel Baylis
|
Amazon Web Services
|
John Godwin
|
Made Tech Limited
|
James Maynard
|
UKCloud
|
Yang Sun
|
Alibaba Cloud Intelligence
|
Jeremy Nash
|
Centerprise International Limited
|
Venu Gudimetla
|
TATA Consultancy Services
|
Elliott Perkins
|
Oracle Corporation
|
Phil Scott
|
NBS
|
Jens-Henrik Jeppesen
|
Workday
|
John Abel
|
|
Moira Roberts
|
Cloud Gateway
|
Jon Payne
|
InterSystems
|
Stephen Jewell
|
ANS
|
Mark Bailey
|
Charles Russell Speechlys LLP
|
Ross Woodham
|
Aptum
|
Santi Ribas
|
Atos
|
David Hewitt
|
IBM UK and Ireland
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-new-cloud-leadership-committee-meets.html
Latest News from
techUK
Gender diversity in cyber security group to meet as Lloyds commits to initiative26/04/2022 11:25:00
The inaugural cohort of the Empowering Women to Lead, Cyber Security initiative are to meet in central London for the first time this week, bringing together twenty aspiring cyber professionals from across government and industry for two days of intensive leadership development.
techUK joins UK-US Trade Dialogue in Aberdeen25/04/2022 14:20:00
On 24-26 April 2022, the second leg of the UK-US Trade Dialogue is taking place in Aberdeen, following the first exchange which was held last month in Baltimore, USA.
Banking on resilience: how to meet the PRA regulations when outsourcing IT25/04/2022 11:25:00
As Regulatory Compliance Solutions Lead at NCC Group, Wayne Scott works with regulators, financial institutions and fintechs to support regulatory compliance with software resilience services.
Earth Day: Conservation Bond will scale conservation tech22/04/2022 16:05:00
Read our latest insight from Craig Melson, Associate Director, Climate, Environment and Sustainability as part of our support for Earth Day.
Earth Day: Climate Tech: Recalibrating ESG Investing22/04/2022 14:05:00
Read our latest insight from Adam Young, Programme Manager, Environment, as part of our support for Earth Day.
Guest Blog: Smart Water Metering for Climate Resilience and Net Zero22/04/2022 11:25:00
Smart Water Metering presents huge benefits for consumers, industry and the environment.
Draft standards and interoperability strategy for health and care now published21/04/2022 16:25:00
The Faculty of Clinical Informatics (FCI) have now published a draft version of the standards and interoperability strategy from the Transformation Directorate at NHS England and Improvement, having been commissioned to support the consultation process.
Guest blog: Building strong digital foundations for the Emergency Services21/04/2022 11:25:00
A sensible starting point is the Government’s flagship technology policy, Cloud First, launched back in 2013.