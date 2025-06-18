techUK’s Operational Technology Security Impact Days 2025 #techUKOTSecurity

techUK’s Cyber Programme is delighted to be holding our second securing Operational Technology (OT) security impact days to showcase how cyber companies are helping organisations to secure their OT and navigate the convergence of IT/OT systems.

Operational Technology is the hardware and software used in industrial settings to monitor and control physical devices, processes and infrastructure. Whether they are deployed in Critical National Infrastructure settings or elsewhere in UK industry, it is vital that these OT systems are secure. OT security involves the practices, methods, strategies and technologies to protect OT systems and assets from cyber threats, unauthorised access and disruptions.

Explore this year’s insights from techUK members spotlighting themes around building and maintaining operational technology resilience, supply chain resilience, skills and culture in OT environments.

