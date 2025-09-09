Welcome to techUK's Photonics sprint campaign!

This five-month initiative (September 2025 – January 2026) showcases and explores the technologies, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of Photonics in the UK.

Photonics – the science and technology of light – is a foundational enabler of innovation across critical sectors, from communications and healthcare to defence, AI, manufacturing, and quantum technologies. This campaign brings together experts, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore how the UK can build on its world-class research and industrial strengths in photonics to drive future growth, productivity, and global leadership.

🎯 Objectives

The sprint campaign has had the following objectives:

To convene the UK's Photonics sector to increase awareness of stakeholders, drive collaboration, and create opportunities for partnerships (format: Photonics Sector meet-up event, London, 10 September) To identify the main applications of Photonics technologies set to transform UK industries or sectors and drive economic growth and productivity (format: panel discussions and Photonics insight Series) To determine the key barriers to the development, application, and commercialisation of these technologies in the UK (format: workshops and/or roundtables) To develop then share a set of recommendations for industry and Government to ensure the UK harnesses its world-leading Photonics research and expertise with the ambition of leading on the Photonics applications and technologies of the future (format: report)

Click here for the full press release