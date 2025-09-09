techUK
|Printable version
techUK's Photonics sprint campaign
Welcome to techUK's Photonics sprint campaign!
This five-month initiative (September 2025 – January 2026) showcases and explores the technologies, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of Photonics in the UK.
Photonics – the science and technology of light – is a foundational enabler of innovation across critical sectors, from communications and healthcare to defence, AI, manufacturing, and quantum technologies. This campaign brings together experts, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore how the UK can build on its world-class research and industrial strengths in photonics to drive future growth, productivity, and global leadership.
🎯 Objectives
The sprint campaign has had the following objectives:
- To convene the UK's Photonics sector to increase awareness of stakeholders, drive collaboration, and create opportunities for partnerships (format: Photonics Sector meet-up event, London, 10 September)
- To identify the main applications of Photonics technologies set to transform UK industries or sectors and drive economic growth and productivity (format: panel discussions and Photonics insight Series)
- To determine the key barriers to the development, application, and commercialisation of these technologies in the UK (format: workshops and/or roundtables)
- To develop then share a set of recommendations for industry and Government to ensure the UK harnesses its world-leading Photonics research and expertise with the ambition of leading on the Photonics applications and technologies of the future (format: report)
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuks-photonics-sprint-campaign.html
Latest News from
techUK
Transformation in the Public Sector CGC Awards09/09/2025 14:05:00
techUK is proud to announce the launch of the Transformation in Public Sector Awards.
The path to a sustainable future for cloud computing09/09/2025 11:25:00
Cloud computing and a more sustainable future for the digital world.
Global Tech and Trade Policy Update08/09/2025 16:25:00
Global Tech and Trade Policy Update by Sabina Ciofu (05 September 2025).
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy08/09/2025 11:25:00
Potential AI Act Delay: On 29 August, at an event, EU AI Office Director Lucilla Sioli indicated the European Union would soon decide whether or not to propose postponing elements of the EU’s AI Act (notably for developers and users of high risk AI systems).
Department for Science, Technology and Innovation Launches Trusted third-party AI Assurance roadmap04/09/2025 16:05:00
Today the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation launched its Trusted third-party AI assurance roadmap.
GOV.UK Agentic AI Companion Procurement02/09/2025 14:25:00
DSIT has launched the UK's first National AI Tender for developing a GOV.UK Agentic AI Companion.
Call for contributions: A sustainable future for Cloud, Data and AI02/09/2025 11:25:00
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.
AI in the Public Sector: From Exemplars to Everyday Agents02/09/2025 09:05:00
This summer has marked a significant turning point in the UK’s ambition to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for the public good.