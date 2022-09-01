techUK
|Printable version
techUK’s Political Party Conference schedule 2022
techUK’s Political Party Conference schedule 2022
techUK will be hosting a number of activities at Conservative and Labour party conferences this year in partnership with a range of members, exploring some of the key issues facing the UK’s tech industry. All of our conference events are held within the secure zone on the Tuesday of both Labour and Conservative party conference.
Labour Party Conference – 24-28 September at the ACC in Liverpool
International trade, foreign policy and technology: What approach should a Labour Government take?
Date & Time: Tuesday 27 September 11:00 – 12:00
Venue: Hall 2 Room 3, ACC Liverpool
techUK in partnership with the New Diplomacy Project and the British Standards Institution
Technology has become a key strategic issue for nation states. The UK is aiming to become a science and tech superpower by developing a strong industry at home while seeking to shaping the global rules for new emerging technologies such as AI, Quantum computing, and digital currencies. But there is significant global competition, both in technology leadership and regulatory primacy.
How should Labour respond to the new geopolitical importance placed on tech? This panel event explores this by discussing how a Labour Government could seek to shape global norms and standards through trade and foreign policy, what ethical considerations should underpin Labour’s approach to tech and international engagement and how Labour could best support the UK to grow its industries in key strategic technologies.
Panellists:
- Antony Walker, Dep. CEO, techUK (Chair)
- David Lawrence, Chatham House / New Diplomacy Project
- David Bell, Director of Standards Policy, British Standards Institution
- Sam Lowe, Director, Trade, Flint Global
- Ruth Cadbury MP, Shadow Minister for International Trade (invited)
- Emily Thornberry, Shadow Attorney General
Conservative Party Conference – 2-5 October at the ICC in Birmingham
All techUK #techtuesday events will be held in Executive Room 8 in the Birmingham ICC on Tuesday 4 October.
The future of AI in the UK: Building the environment for careers, investment, and innovation
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 10:30 – 11:30
Venue: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham
techUK in partnership with BT
The UK has the potential to be a world leader in the AI and data sectors. UK organisations are already leveraging AI and data across the economy, from healthcare to engineering to commerce. The UK also has the opportunity to become an exporter of AI and data services and expertise. But the UK AI and data sectors are at risk of being held back by a lack of access to the right talent to drive the sector forward.
In 2021 the AI Council ecosystem survey found that only 18% of employers and employees agreed that there was sufficient provision of training and development in AI skills available to the UK workforce. This is a skills gap which research by BT shows is exacerbated by a lack of awareness of careers in AI and a perception problem.
The session will explore how the Government can ensure that the UK has the right talent pool and pipeline to be a world leader in AI through the 2020s.
Navigating the future: Ensuring the Transport Bill delivers for autonomous vehicles
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 12:00 – 13:00
Venue: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham
TechUK in partnership with Starship Technologies and Waymo
Lunch available at this session
The world is changing quickly. Autonomous vehicles have the potential for to revolutionise sectors of the economy from personal and public transport, to commerce and logistics.
With autonomous vehicle legislation set to be introduced during this Parliamentary session, this important debate focusses on the benefits of innovations in self-driving and autonomy for businesses, communities and the UK economy. The upcoming debate on the Transport Bill will shine a spotlight on how the UK can be a world leader in self-driving innovation.
Come and join the discussion about how tech companies, local government and communities can work together to harness the potential of autonomy.
Saving lives and supporting innovation: Enabling data efficiency in the NHS
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 13:30 – 14:30
Venus: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham
techUK in partnership with Kagool
Data has the power to revolutionise the way that the NHS delivers for patients as well as the efficiency by which this is achieved.
The Government’s “Data saves lives: Reshaping health and social care with data” report, published in June 2022, found that in order to deliver on plans for the NHS – including the 10-year plans for cancer, dementia and mental health – data-driven technologies must be utilised.
Harnessing the opportunities such technologies possess will require a change in approach and a change in the regulatory landscape. The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill presents a major opportunity for a more innovative use of data that must be at the forefront of how we address healthcare challenges in the UK.
This session will consider how the use of data can support the NHS to deliver for patients and taxpayers.
What next for levelling up? Empowering local government and economies through digital transformation
Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 15:00 – 16:00
Venus: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham
techUK in partnership with Cisco
The 2022 Levelling Up White Paper set out a major shift in the ways in which regional and local governments are empowered to drive change in their own areas. From building better high streets and safer communities to overhauling public services, technology and digital transformation has a major role to play in supporting the implementation of the levelling up agenda and reaping the benefits of inclusive digitisation.
This session will look at how tech and digital transformation can help governments at all levels to achieve levelling up. Panellists will consider how tech and better connectivity can drive growth to enable smart places, more efficient government and better services across the UK.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-political-party-conference-schedule-2022.html
Latest News from
techUK
Call for Blogs | Nations and Regions Campaign Week31/08/2022 10:20:00
Join techUK from 12 – 16 September as we explore, show and celebrate the contributions made by the tech sector to drive forward levelling up, digital adoption, develop digital skills, connect people and harness R&D in the UK’s nations and regions as part of techUK’s Local Digital Capital week.
To unleash Britain's potential in science and technology we need to invest in the future of compute - and we need to invest now31/08/2022 09:20:00
The UK has played a historic and leading role in developing the field of computing, with figures such as Charles Babbage, Ada Lovelace and Alan Turing known around the world for extending the frontiers of science and technology.
Artificial intelligence in life sciences: Future-proofing strategies26/08/2022 11:25:00
Read the fourth and final article in a series on AI in Life Sciences authored by techUK members Marsh in collaboration with the law firm Kennedys.
New Generation Real Estate: Harnessing the Power of AI26/08/2022 09:10:00
Smart technology has the power to redefine real estate investment. Already, asset owners all over the Asia Pacific region are building portfolio resilience through the adoption of pioneering AI.
The potential of mobile connectivity to aid the delivery of social care24/08/2022 13:15:00
A new report by Mobile UK, published today, has highlighted the enormous potential that connectivity can offer to overcome the challenges that local councils face in delivering adult social care in the UK.
Is your business impacted by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions?22/08/2022 14:05:00
techUK is working with the Government to map and understand the impacts of increased energy costs and supply chain issues on our members as well as the wider tech sector.
Towards PSD3? The European Banking Authority publishes its views22/08/2022 11:25:00
Following 2018’s implementation of the European Union’s revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2), international and national supervisory authorities are producing extensive reviews following the European Commission’s Targeted Consultation of the revised payment services directive
Intelligent Mobility and Transport Programme focuses on rail transformation22/08/2022 09:05:00
techUK’s Intelligent Mobility and Transport programme is focusing efforts on rail transformation and the establishment of Great British Rail (GBR).