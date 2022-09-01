techUK’s Political Party Conference schedule 2022

techUK will be hosting a number of activities at Conservative and Labour party conferences this year in partnership with a range of members, exploring some of the key issues facing the UK’s tech industry. All of our conference events are held within the secure zone on the Tuesday of both Labour and Conservative party conference.

Labour Party Conference – 24-28 September at the ACC in Liverpool

International trade, foreign policy and technology: What approach should a Labour Government take?

Date & Time: Tuesday 27 September 11:00 – 12:00

Venue: Hall 2 Room 3, ACC Liverpool

techUK in partnership with the New Diplomacy Project and the British Standards Institution

Technology has become a key strategic issue for nation states. The UK is aiming to become a science and tech superpower by developing a strong industry at home while seeking to shaping the global rules for new emerging technologies such as AI, Quantum computing, and digital currencies. But there is significant global competition, both in technology leadership and regulatory primacy.

How should Labour respond to the new geopolitical importance placed on tech? This panel event explores this by discussing how a Labour Government could seek to shape global norms and standards through trade and foreign policy, what ethical considerations should underpin Labour’s approach to tech and international engagement and how Labour could best support the UK to grow its industries in key strategic technologies.

Panellists:

Antony Walker, Dep. CEO, techUK (Chair)

David Lawrence, Chatham House / New Diplomacy Project

David Bell, Director of Standards Policy, British Standards Institution

Sam Lowe, Director, Trade, Flint Global

Ruth Cadbury MP, Shadow Minister for International Trade (invited)

Emily Thornberry, Shadow Attorney General

Conservative Party Conference – 2-5 October at the ICC in Birmingham

All techUK #techtuesday events will be held in Executive Room 8 in the Birmingham ICC on Tuesday 4 October.

The future of AI in the UK: Building the environment for careers, investment, and innovation

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 10:30 – 11:30

Venue: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham

techUK in partnership with BT

The UK has the potential to be a world leader in the AI and data sectors. UK organisations are already leveraging AI and data across the economy, from healthcare to engineering to commerce. The UK also has the opportunity to become an exporter of AI and data services and expertise. But the UK AI and data sectors are at risk of being held back by a lack of access to the right talent to drive the sector forward.

In 2021 the AI Council ecosystem survey found that only 18% of employers and employees agreed that there was sufficient provision of training and development in AI skills available to the UK workforce. This is a skills gap which research by BT shows is exacerbated by a lack of awareness of careers in AI and a perception problem.

The session will explore how the Government can ensure that the UK has the right talent pool and pipeline to be a world leader in AI through the 2020s.

Navigating the future: Ensuring the Transport Bill delivers for autonomous vehicles

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 12:00 – 13:00

Venue: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham

TechUK in partnership with Starship Technologies and Waymo

Lunch available at this session

The world is changing quickly. Autonomous vehicles have the potential for to revolutionise sectors of the economy from personal and public transport, to commerce and logistics.

With autonomous vehicle legislation set to be introduced during this Parliamentary session, this important debate focusses on the benefits of innovations in self-driving and autonomy for businesses, communities and the UK economy. The upcoming debate on the Transport Bill will shine a spotlight on how the UK can be a world leader in self-driving innovation.

Come and join the discussion about how tech companies, local government and communities can work together to harness the potential of autonomy.

Saving lives and supporting innovation: Enabling data efficiency in the NHS

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 13:30 – 14:30

Venus: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham

techUK in partnership with Kagool

Data has the power to revolutionise the way that the NHS delivers for patients as well as the efficiency by which this is achieved.

The Government’s “Data saves lives: Reshaping health and social care with data” report, published in June 2022, found that in order to deliver on plans for the NHS – including the 10-year plans for cancer, dementia and mental health – data-driven technologies must be utilised.

Harnessing the opportunities such technologies possess will require a change in approach and a change in the regulatory landscape. The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill presents a major opportunity for a more innovative use of data that must be at the forefront of how we address healthcare challenges in the UK.

This session will consider how the use of data can support the NHS to deliver for patients and taxpayers.

What next for levelling up? Empowering local government and economies through digital transformation

Date & Time: Tuesday 4 October 15:00 – 16:00

Venus: Executive Room 8, ICC Birmingham

techUK in partnership with Cisco

The 2022 Levelling Up White Paper set out a major shift in the ways in which regional and local governments are empowered to drive change in their own areas. From building better high streets and safer communities to overhauling public services, technology and digital transformation has a major role to play in supporting the implementation of the levelling up agenda and reaping the benefits of inclusive digitisation.

This session will look at how tech and digital transformation can help governments at all levels to achieve levelling up. Panellists will consider how tech and better connectivity can drive growth to enable smart places, more efficient government and better services across the UK.