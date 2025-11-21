techUK’s response to the 10 Year Workforce Plan - call for evidence

As the NHS charts its course for the next decade, its ability to build and sustain a resilient, skilled, and adaptable workforce will define the success of its long-term health ambitions. techUK and its members have submitted a comprehensive response to the Government’s call for evidence on the NHS 10-Year Workforce Plan.

Our message is clear: technology is not a bolt-on to workforce policy; it is integral to building a sustainable and high-performing health system. The 10-Year Plan must fully embed digital transformation into how the NHS plans, trains, deploys, and supports its staff.

Across NHS organisations, techUK members have shown that digital tools are already transforming how care is delivered and how staff work. Intelligent automation is freeing clinicians from routine admin, virtual wards are enabling care in people’s homes, and predictive analytics are helping target support where it's needed most.

These changes are not theoretical; they are delivering measurable results:

Productivity improvements of 25-35% through automation and digital triage

Emergency admissions reduced by up to 32% with remote monitoring

Staff satisfaction gains linked to reduced admin and better care coordination

But these gains will not scale without a national strategy to align digital innovation with workforce planning.

What techUK is calling for

Our submission to the NHS 10-Year Workforce Plan details numerous strategic recommendations to create a truly future-ready workforce, and some include:

Create a dedicated NHS digital workforce plan

The shift to virtual wards and community-based care is changing where and how staff work. The workforce of tomorrow will be hybrid, combining clinical, digital, and analytical skills. The NHS must invest in new professional pathways for roles like clinical informaticians, AI safety leads, and telehealth coordinators. Upskilling existing staff is essential too. National frameworks for continuous digital training, leadership development, and digital literacy must become standard.

Modernise NHS DDaT recruitment and pay structures

The digital professionals powering transformation are too often hampered by slow recruitment, outdated pay scales, and limited career progression. We are calling for a modernised DDaT recruitment framework with competitive salaries, faster onboarding, and clear development pathways to retain critical talent.

Invest in the data infrastructure needed for dynamic workforce planning

Current planning is often hampered by fragmented systems and outdated data. The NHS needs an integrated national data platform that links workforce, financial, and patient outcome metrics. This would enable predictive workforce modelling, improve resource allocation, and inform evidence-based policy.

Foster cross-sector collaboration and innovation

Health does not happen in isolation. The most successful preventative care pilots are those that integrate health, housing, and social care. The NHS must expand joint procurement frameworks and interoperable platforms that allow data sharing across sectors, enabling proactive, coordinated support for those who need it most.

Scaling innovation through workforce planning

Too many effective innovations are confined to local pilots, not because they don’t work, but because workforce planning doesn’t anticipate how to scale them. To change that, the NHS must embed proven models into the national workforce strategy from the start. That means designing roles, training pathways, and deployment frameworks that are ready for replication at the system level. Planning must move beyond experimentation and actively prepare the ground for national adoption.

The NHS faces significant challenges, including an ageing population, increased demand, and stretched resources. But the opportunity is just as great. By designing the workforce around digital capability, preventative care, and community-based delivery, the NHS can build a system that empowers staff, engages patients, and meets the needs of tomorrow.

techUK and its members stand ready to work with NHS England, ICSs, and government partners to make this vision a reality.