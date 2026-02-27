techUK
|Printable version
techUK's take on the new UK Sustainability Reporting Standards
The government has now published the long awaited UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS) which will form the foundation of UK sustainability disclosures.
Although the standards are now ready for voluntary adoption by businesses, this may not remain the case for long. The FCA is consulting on making UK SRS mandatory for UK listed firms, and the government is still working through how they might eventually apply to large private companies and non-UK businesses operating in the UK.
Overall we support how government has gone about this. The UK SRS are aligned with the global IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 standards developed by the ISSB, with S1 covering broader sustainability related information and S2 focused on climate reporting. Harmonised international standards remain the best way forward. Fragmented reporting frameworks are costly, confusing and ultimately distract companies from meaningful sustainability progress.
For tech firms, we recommend becoming familiar with the standards now. Scope and threshold creep are inevitable, and investors required to report will quickly start pushing requirements down to partners, suppliers and investees, so techUK members should expect to be asked for more sustainability information in line with these standards. Getting ahead while these standards are still voluntary creates space to learn, build internal processes and make mistakes without risking compliance issues, fines or reputational damage.
While the UK SRS are closely aligned with the global versions, the UK has made several pragmatic and helpful adjustments that do not expand requirements beyond the international baseline. These include aligning reporting timelines, deprioritising outdated SASB materials and softening the approach to scope 3 emissions reporting. Scope 3 is notoriously challenging for tech firms given the complexity of global supply chains, spanning semiconductors, electronics, cloud infrastructure and more. Under the UK SRS, the removal of fixed time limits for transitional Scope 3 relief means companies can omit Scope 3 emissions indefinitely, as long as they disclose the use of this relief. This is a sensible and business friendly change that makes voluntary adoption more realistic for tech firms.
Despite the voluntary nature of the standards today, as mentioned above the FCA is consulting (techUK is responding!) on how to make UK SRS aligned reporting mandatory for all listed companies. Exact dates are subject to consultation, so our advice is to get familiar now, and anyone firms reporting under TCFD (which will be replaced) will be in a strong position as the UK SRS follow the same risks and opportunities structure.
For those following all this there are still unresolved questions. The government has not decided on mandating climate transition plan and won’t do for months. We know ministers were keen to mandate them, but concerns about creating additional regulatory burdens, along with the EU stepping back from mandatory transition plan requirements in their Omnibus make this less likely. We are also still waiting for clarity on how UK SRS could be extended to private companies and non UK businesses operating domestically, and government acknowledges concern with their ‘economically significant’ private firm proposals in their response.
We will be discussing this at a roundtable with the DBT on 19 March so Email Lucas.Banach@techUK.org if you would like to attend, and members interested in ESG disclosures generally should join our Responsible Business Conduct group. If you'd like to explore membership of techUK, you can do so here.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-s-take-on-the-new-uk-sustainability-reporting-standards.html
Latest News from
techUK
What the Schools White Paper signals for technology in education27/02/2026 16:25:00
This analysis examines what the Schools White Paper signals for the role of technology in education, highlighting infrastructure investment, data reform and AI as enablers of wider system change.
Digital ID boost for AML checks: DSIT and HMT issue guidance for MLR compliance27/02/2026 12:25:00
Yesterday, (26 February) HMT and DSIT unveiled their long-awaited guidance, outlining clearly that digital verification solutions certified under the Trust Framework, and appearing on the DVS register, can be reliably utilised to conduct AML checks.
First-ever AI Strategy for UKRI marks bold plan to make AI deliver for UK’s cutting-edge science and research efforts26/02/2026 16:25:00
UK Research and Innovation has published its first AI Strategy, setting out a long-term plan backed by £1.6 billion to strengthen the UK’s AI research, skills and infrastructure.
Mobile Market Review: what is it and what’s next for UK connectivity25/02/2026 11:25:00
The government’s Mobile Market Review (MMR), launched at techUK’s Future Telecoms Conference in early February 2026, marks an important moment for the future of the UK mobile sector.
techUK response to MHRA’s call for evidence on AI regulation24/02/2026 16:25:00
techUK has submitted its response to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency call for evidence on AI regulation in healthcare, reflecting input from across the sector.
Policing Tomorrow – Spring 2026 Publication24/02/2026 11:25:00
The third edition of Policing Tomorrow highlights emerging science and technology supporting policing, including work on violence against women and girls, forensics and natural language processing tools.
Procurement week 202623/02/2026 16:25:00
Procurement week 2026 will bring together policymakers, buyers and suppliers to examine the evolving role of procurement in technology adoption, sustainability and public sector reform. Across six sessions, the programme will explore the impact of the Procurement Act 2023, AI in decision-making and practical strategies for competing and delivering under new commercial models.
India AI Impact Summit: Day 423/02/2026 11:25:00
Day 4 marked the high-level leaders' plenary and CEO roundtables at the AI Impact Summit, with the main summit closed to invited guests only.
India AI Impact Summit: Day 323/02/2026 10:33:00
Read techUK's updates from Day 3 of the AI Impact Summit, New Delhi.
Implementing human rights principles in tech23/02/2026 09:25:00
Over the course of this Human Rights Campaign week, techUK’s members and partners explored a wide range of issues across the tech and human rights landscape which paint an intriguing picture as to how human rights are conceptualised and implemented today, and raising important questions as to where we go from here.